Anthony Hopkins celebrates Christmas by donning a Santa hat and dancing to Leonard Cohen

Anthony Hopkins plunged into the Christmas spirit in a charming video he posted to Instagram on Christmas Day.

The acclaimed 84-year-old actor donned a sparkly Santa hat and danced around the house to the amusement of his loved ones.

With his unmistakable mischievous smile, the Silence Of The Lambs star spun across the floor to Leonard Cohen’s Dance Me To The End Of Love.

Sweet: Anthony Hopkins plunged into the Christmas spirit in a charming video he posted to Instagram on Christmas Day

Born free. Be free. Happy Holidays,” Anthony wrote, possibly as a tip of the hat for the famous 1960s British film Born Free, about a real couple raising a lioness.

His comments were inundated with well-wishers, including Hugh Jackman, his co-star in the new movie The Son, who wrote, “Happy Christmas Tony x.”

The Son is based on a play by French playwright Florian Zeller, part of a trilogy that includes The Father and The Mother.

Anthony previously won worldwide acclaim and an Academy Award for the film adaptation of The Father, in which he starred opposite Olivia Colman.

Shaking a leg: The acclaimed 84-year-old actor donned a sparkly Santa hat and danced around at home to the amusement of his loved ones

Feeling the beat: With his unmistakable mischievous smile, the Silence Of The Lambs star spun across the floor to Leonard Cohen’s Dance Me To The End Of Love

History: He clearly showed his fondness for the comforts of home when he won an Oscar last year, but he missed the ceremony because he slept at his home in Wales

He clearly showed his fondness for the comforts of home when he won an Oscar for The Father last year and didn’t even zoom into the ceremony to accept it.

A source told me later Page six that Anthony was ‘deep asleep’ at home in Wales when his Oscar triumph was announced.

At the time, his win was considered an upset in some quarters, as his co-nominee Chadwick Boseman had recently died.

‘Happy Holidays’: His caption read: ‘Born free’, possibly as the tip of the hat from the famous 1960s British film Born Free about a real couple raising a lioness

The next day, Anthony posted a video from Wales expressing his surprise and gratitude and winning the Academy Award.

He also praised Chadwick, who had passed away in the summer of 2020 aged just 43 after a secret battle with cancer.

Florian Zeller directed The Son himself and edited the script with Dangerous Liaisons writer Christopher Hampton.

Featuring a cast that includes Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby, the film received an unenthusiastic critical response to 40%’s tune on Rotten tomatoes.