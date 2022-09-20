Anthony Gordon’s mentality held him back, claims ex-Everton boss Rafa Benitez

Former Everton manager Rafa Benitez has claimed Anthony Gordon’s mentality held him back while the Spaniard was in charge at Goodison Park.

The 21-year-old winger emerged as an integral part of Frank Lampard’s Premier League survival bid last campaign, helping the Toffees stay afloat with several impressive performances.

Gordon has since become Everton’s main source of goals, scoring 40 per cent of the Toffees’ tally so far this season following Richarlison’s £60m exit to Tottenham.

But Benitez has revealed that the winger’s mentality hindered him during his tenure at the club.

Despite seeing Gordon as a future talent, the former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss was put off by his concerns about work rate and fitness levels in pre-season.

Benitez said Sky Sports: ‘We played in Miami in the pre-season and after 50 minutes he couldn’t run. We knew he was a player with quality on the ball, finishing, passing, with pace – but he couldn’t run.

‘We had that conversation with him after the game, it was hot, but a young player should be okay, but he had problems with his stamina.

‘I spoke to the coaches in the academy and my assistants and then he went to Preston on loan. They said we know he has the talent but maybe not the mentality.

The boy told me that when he was in the U19 national team, he was one of the best players, but he wasn’t going to the U21 because they didn’t see how hard he worked.

‘He was convinced that the way he was training was working. He played 12 games in total with us and he did well, I’m really happy to see him develop. He needs to improve some parts of his game – he knows that.

‘We spent time with him but the main thing was to change his mentality and he was very keen to do that. He worked so hard on the pitch that he got better because he had the potential.’

Despite not scoring, Gordon helped Everton secure their first win of the Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win against West Ham on Sunday.

The Toffees star attracted plenty of interest this summer from Frank Lampard’s former club Chelsea, who saw several bids rejected up to £60million.

Lampard was not surprised by the Blues’ pursuit of Gordon during the transfer window.

He said: ‘The interest in him is because he is a top player and why we are so keen to keep him.

‘You saw the reasons why (we think so highly of him) in the last two games. He is our player, he has come through, he is a very good player and will get better and better.’