Anthony Gordon could gatecrash England’s World Cup squad

Gareth Southgate will pay special attention to Anthony Gordon’s performance over the next three weeks ahead of the England squad announcement.

The Everton winger is seen as a youngster being closely watched for the World Cup after consistently strong showings in the Premier League and for Lee Carsley’s Under 21s.

Southgate will unveil their 26-man squad in October and Gordon didn’t hurt his chances on Tuesday night when he assisted Conor Gallagher’s Under-21 winner against Germany.

Anthony Gordon is considered eligible for England’s World Cup squad

The 21-year-old has made an impression for both Everton and the England U21s team in recent times

“If I didn’t have the ambition to play for England in the World Cup, I would be a bit stupid,” Gordon said.

“You always audition, especially at Under-21, because you’re so close to the first team. But I understand that the squad is so good at the moment that it will be very difficult to get in.

“I am 100 percent focused on making the World Cup squad. If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen. It’s out of my control. But I will certainly do my best.

“I will have to score a lot in the coming matches to get there. I’m ready for that challenge.’

Everton will face Southampton, Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle United for Southgate’s announcement.

It is clear that Gareth Southgate will be keeping a close eye on Gordon in the coming weeks

Gordon grabbed the assist for Conor Gallagher’s goal against Germany on Tuesday evening

The FA has been buoyed by Gordon’s progression over the past 12 months and he will be considered an integral member of Carsley’s squad as they travel to the European Championship next summer.

Gordon insisted he would enjoy a call-up to that tournament even if he was included as Southgate’s wildcard in Qatar.

“If I had the opportunity, yes,” he added. “I would never say that I am not playing for England at any level. It’s not my personality.

“If I get the chance to do both, I’d love it. Mainly because of the work I’ve done here. I’ve played most of the qualifiers so I’d like to see it.

“We are so desperate to succeed because the people who came before us didn’t do as well as they should have.

“If you look at the past players who have played in the Under 21s, they should have won some tournaments and they haven’t.

“In the back of our minds, we want to be the team that really goes and does well. I think if we’re on it, we’re unstoppable.’

Chelsea were willing to pay up to £60million for Everton Academy’s product in a transfer splurge, but the Toffees held onto their prized possession.

Gordon himself struggled to understand the finances involved.

“It’s absolutely crazy,” he said. “Personally I don’t think any player is worth that much money, but I’m not going to talk myself down either. The money in football, that’s how it is these days.

‘Nowadays you are constantly paying for potential. You must remain humble. You have to focus on today and tomorrow and not look too far into the future.’