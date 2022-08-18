Anthony Field’s daughter Lucia reveals she is now a dancer for The Wiggles

<!–

Anthony Field’s daughter Lucia has revealed she is now a dancer for The Wiggles.

In a video shared on TikTok, the 17-year-old is pictured laughing as a young child next to her famous father and Dorothy the dinosaur.

Lucia then shared a recent photo of herself dancing for the children’s group wearing a blue skivvy.

“I would never have believed you if you had told me 16 years ago that I would be here,” she wrote.

Lucia graduated from high school last December, while her excited father shared a photo on Instagram of them together during her formal.

The 59-year-old Wiggles star shared a smiling photo of his daughter peering over his shoulder.

‘Lucia graduated!!!!’ he captioned the post and tagged the 17-year-old.

Both Anthony and Lucia appeared in costume and the children’s entertainer wore a tuxedo.

Meanwhile, Lucia looked glamorous in a white dress and her long dark brown hair hung loosely around her shoulders.

In addition to Lucia, Anthony is father to daughter Marie, 16, and son Antonio, 14, who he shares with his wife of 18, Michaela Patisteas.

Anthony joined The Wiggles in 1979, along with retired members Murray Cook, Greg Page and Jeff Fatt.

The trio was replaced by ‘Yellow Wiggle’ Emma Watkins, who left the group last October, ‘Purple Wiggle’ Lachlan Gillespie and ‘Red Wiggle’ Simon Pryce.