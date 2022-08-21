Anthony Field’s daughter Lucia is all smiles as she performs with The Wiggles

<!–

Anthony Field’s daughter Lucia performed with The Wiggles at a concert in New Zealand on Sunday.

The 17-year-old wore a blue skivvy and a black skirt while performing with the kiddie band.

Lucia couldn’t wipe the smile from her face as she danced onstage with the group, including her ‘Blue Wiggle’ father Anthony.

After the show, Anthony shared a photo of himself and Lucia on Instagram.

First two shows of the tour in beautiful Hamilton, NZ! Thanks to everyone who came and wobbled! Hurrah!’ He wrote.

Lucia revealed last week that she is now a dancer for The Wiggles.

In a video shared on TikTok, the 17-year-old is pictured laughing as a young child next to her famous father and Dorothy the dinosaur.

Lucia then shared a recent photo of herself dancing for the children’s group wearing a blue skivvy.

“I would never have believed you if you had told me 16 years ago that I would be here,” she wrote.

Lucia graduated from high school last December, while her excited father shared a photo on Instagram of them together during her formal.

The 59-year-old Wiggles star shared a smiling photo of his daughter peering over his shoulder.

‘Lucia graduated!!!!’ he captioned the post and tagged the 17-year-old.

In addition to Lucia, Anthony is father to daughter Marie, 16, and son Antonio, 14, who he shares with his wife of 18, Michaela Patisteas.

Anthony joined The Wiggles in 1991 along with retired members Murray Cook, Greg Page and Jeff Fatt.

The trio was replaced by ‘Yellow Wiggle’ Emma Watkins, who left the group last October, ‘Purple Wiggle’ Lachlan Gillespie and ‘Red Wiggle’ Simon Pryce.

