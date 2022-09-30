Anthony Edwards holds hands with St Elmo’s Fire star Mare Winningham after secret wedding

They shocked Hollywood in February when they shared the news that they secretly ran away last year after 35 years of friendship.

But 60-year-old Top Gun actor Anthony Edwards and 63-year-old St Elmo’s Fire standout Mare Winningham are no longer hiding their love.

On Thursday night, the stars hugged each other during his former ER colleague George Clooney’s inaugural Albie Awards at the New York Public Library.

The event benefited the Clooney Foundation For Justice.

The two actors proudly held their hands on the red carpet as they smiled.

She wore a floral print top and a black satin skirt while holding a gold purse. Mare added a pearl necklace.

Anthony looked neat in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bow tie with a neatly trimmed beard.

His ER costar: Clooney was seen with his lawyer wife Amal Clooney wearing gold and silver

ER ended: Season one showed (lr) Julianna Margulies as nurse Carol Hathaway; Eriq La Salle as Doctor Peter Benton; George Clooney as Doctor Doug Ross; Anthony Edwards as Doctor Mark Greene; Sherry Stringfield as Doctor Susan Lewis; Noah Wyle as Doctor John Carter

Both flashed their wedding rings.

Edwards — who played Goose opposite Tom Cruise in the original Top Gun movie (Miles Teller played his part in the sequel this summer, also on Cruise) — also wrapped his arm around his wife.

He said they had secretly run away during an interview with last year Esquire which was published in January.

During the conversation, the actor said he and the Oscar nominee, 62, had decided to tie the knot after being friends for nearly four decades.

The pair famously played in the 1988 thriller, Miracle Mile.

ER reunion: (LR) Anthony, Mare, another ER costar Julianna Margulies and Keith Lieberthal

According to the media, the wedding party included “just the two of them and an old friend to act.”

Edwards made a humorous comment about the circumstances: “We are too old to organize weddings.”

He continued to gush about his now-wife’s commitment to her current professional commitments related to her theater assignments.

“She’s doing Girl From the North Country on Broadway and she’s just spectacular,” he said.

In the past: The performers, who previously starred in the 1988 thriller film Miracle Mile, were also married to several other people before deciding to tie the knot

The Top Gun actor further expressed his devotion to his wife and spoke fondly of her performing abilities.

“She’s a great singer and she’s a great actress and she’s an incredible person,” he said.

Although Edwards and Winningham did not begin a romantic relationship after completing Miracle Mile, they remained friends for years after its release.

The actor was previously married to Jeanine Lobell, with whom he tied the knot in 1994.

Big hit: Top Gun with Edwards as Lt. Nick ‘Goose’ Bradshaw and Tom Cruise as Lt. Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in 1986

Her 1980s hit: Mare with Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson and Andrew McCarthy in St Elmo’s Fire in 1985

The couple welcomed four children who had been married for just over twenty years before disbanding their union in 2015.

Winningham was formerly married to Adolfo Martinez, although their marriage only lasted less than a year and was over by the end of 1981.

She married William Mapel the following year and they welcomed five children before divorcing in 1996.

The artist began a relationship with Jason Trucco and they tied the knot in 2008 before ending their marriage four years later.

Edwards and Winningham later found themselves in New York City during the early stages of the pandemic and spent a lot of time together before embarking on their romance.

The artist concluded the interview by commenting that he had navigated through the hard times of his life with “the grace of very, very lovely people and the relationships in my life, good and bad, that they really valued.”