Anthony Edwards encouraging LGBTQ fans to attend Minnesota Timberwolves’ Pride Night

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has encouraged fans to attend the team’s LGBTQ night on Wednesday, months after he got in trouble for making disparaging comments about the LGBTQ community on social media.

Edwards was initially fined $40,000 by the NBA for posting a homophobic Instagram clip that referred to a group of shirtless men as “queer a**n****s.” He has since apologized for his comments, insisting he was ‘working better’ and ‘will do whatever it takes to make it right’

He is now encouraging members of the LGBTQ community to come to the Timberwolves’ annual Pride Night game by saying, “Come and support, you know, what I did is behind us. It’s all love.’

Anthony Edwards (1) of Timberwolves has encouraged fans to come to the team’s LGBTQ night

Edwards posted a clip to his Instagram of him filming a group of shirtless men, in which he made a homophobic remark while a woman could be heard laughing

‘Just come and cheer, man. Have fun with the game and I’m going to put on a show for you.’

Edwards also said he was planning a project to positively impact the LBGTQ community, with the help of the Timberwolves organization.

“We’ve got a thing in Minnesota, me and my boys,” Edwards said. “We’re trying to figure it out, and the team is helping me too.”

The 21-year-old has certainly delivered on his promise to mature and improve himself from the incident, which the organization will certainly be happy about.

The Minnosta organization and fanbase will be even happier if Edwards could help the team move to even more wins to improve their 17-21 record, which is currently good enough for 11th in the Western Conference.

Edwards is currently averaging 24 points, five rebounds and 3.6 assists for the season.

The pride night game took place on Wednesday against the Portland Trailblazers.

Edwards has since apologized on his Twitter account, calling comments “unacceptable.”