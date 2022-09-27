Anthony Bourdain ‘vanished’ from his 11-year-old daughter’s before his death, new book claims

By the time he died, Anthony Bourdain had “disappeared” from his then 11-year-old daughter’s life and was trying to appease his girlfriend Asia Argento, who “paniced” when she saw pictures of him with his ex-wife. , according to an explosive new book about the TV chef.

Bourdain died in June 2018, committing suicide in a hotel room in a small town in France while filming his CNN show Parts Unknown.

Author and journalist Charles Leerhsen writes in his new biography, Down And Out In Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain, that the star had drunk heavily, used steroids and slept with prostitutes in the previous months.

Bourdain’s brother Christopher is said to have twice written to publisher Simon and Schuster asking that the book not be published, accusing the author of repeated inaccuracies.

The publisher supports Leerhsen’s work and the biography will be published on 11 October. Bourdain’s ex-wife, Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, supports its release.

Bourdain with his ex-wife, Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, and their daughter, Ariane. She was 11 when he died in 2018. A new book details how he ‘disappeared’ from her life

Bourdain left most of his $1.2 million estate to his daughter when he died. She was kept out of the spotlight and had no idea how famous he was, according to friends at the time

Leerhsen claims Argento had become “so controlling” that she “stalked Ottavia’s Instagram page.”

She gave the author access to Bourdain’s phone records and his laptop, revealing intimate details of his final weeks and months.

An article in The New York Times on Tuesday prior to the book’s release describes how Bourdain nearly disappeared from his daughter Ariane’s life.

The excerpt does not explicitly place the blame for this on anyone other than Bourdain, who, according to the author, used prostitutes before he died.

"You didn't want me to post a picture you had because Asia would panic and I have a feeling that won't change anytime soon. "I'm tired of pretending I don't know you. Or that we are never in the same place,' Bourdain's ex-wife, Ottavia Busia-Bourdain in a text message before his death

He includes messages between Ottavia and Bourdain, where she said she was “tired of pretending we’re never in the same place” in favor of Argento.

“You didn’t want me to post a picture you had because Asia would panic and I have a feeling that won’t change anytime soon.

“I’m tired of pretending I don’t know you. Or that we are never in the same place,” Busia-Bourdain told him.

He replied, ‘I feel you. But I was honest. the porridge [arazzi] situation is terrible.

“But she’s been in a panic ever since I left you.”

Bourdain died after an argument with Argento. She had been photographed with French journalist Hugo Clement in Rome and the photos infuriated Bourdain, who, according to the book, looked up her name online “hundreds of times” in the days before he died.

Bourdain’s daughter fondly remembered how he cooked for her, played with her and let her watch adult TV shows like Dexter. She is now 15 and largely kept out of the limelight. Above, when she was a toddler

In some of their last messages to each other, he told her that she had been “careless” with his heart.

She replied, “I can’t handle this.”

He would later ask, “Is there anything I can do?”

She replied, “Stop busting my balls,” and he said, “OK.”

He committed suicide hours later.

Bourdain, just days before committing suicide in France in June 2018. He was filming for Parts Unknown, his popular CNN show

In an exclusive interview with DailyMailTV weeks later, Argento broke her silence and told the world that while she was “cheating him”, he was also “cheating her.”

“It wasn’t a problem for us,” she said, complaining that his fans wanted to blame her for his death when they were in an open relationship.

She did not comment on the book.

In an earlier biography that the Bourdain family did collaborate with, Ottavia said, “As a father, he was always the good cop. I think it was fair, because he was around so little, so when he was at home, there was no forced homework, there was no discipline.

“He was a 100 percent fun dad, and he called himself ‘Dumb Dada’ because that’s what he did.”

Ariane said at the time: ‘I always cooked with him. We used to cook ratatouille, from the movie Ratatouille, and we made it just the way they made it.

‘We cooked schnitzel; he would make little stations: one of them has the breadcrumbs, one has the flour, one has the eggs, and my father put it in the pan.

“He used to cook omelettes for me and I helped him turn it over. He’d let me sprinkle chocolate chips or blueberries in pancakes, and then he’d let me flip the pancake a bit. When we were in the Hamptons, he cooked dinner and breakfast, so then he actually cooked for me.

“He taught me to cut things and not cut my fingers off, curl my fingers under. He gave me my own blade, and I still have it and still use it.”