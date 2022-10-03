Anthony Bourdain ‘never stopped drinking’ and ‘hated who he had become’, author of biography claims

Anthony Bourdain never stopped drinking, despite overcoming a drug addiction and “hatred” of who he had become by the time he committed suicide in 2018, claims the author of a controversial new biography about the late TV chef.

Bourdain committed suicide in France in June 2018 while filming for his CNN show Parts Unknown.

He had just broken up with his girlfriend Asia Argento and was heartbroken over photos of her with another man in Rome.

Bourdain’s final days are revisited Down And Out In Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain, a controversial new biography by journalist Charles Leerhsen.

Bourdain’s brother Christopher has tried to stop the book from being published.

In an interview with the guard to promote the new work, Leerhsen shared how Bourdain had overcome drug addiction but drank heavily until his death.

He said he had become someone he “hates” and instead of correcting his behavior, he opted for a “permanent solution to a temporary problem.”

Down And Out In Paradise: The Life Of Anthony Bourdain Releases October 11

“Recovery, you might say, was one of the few things he couldn’t quite get along with.

“When he did something, he took it all off, whether it was comic books as a kid or a fascination with the JFK assassination. But he stopped recovering; he never stopped drinking,” Leerhsen said.

He said he was motivated to write the book to understand why a man with a seemingly happy life committed suicide.

“It’s an age-old story of being careful what you wish for, dealing with success and love in oceanic proportions.”

Leerhsen’s book has been received with ire from the Bourdain family.

The author describes Bourdain’s relationship with Asia Argento as a “classic adolescent case of the boy who wants the girl more than the girl wants to be wanted”

Ariane, the TV chef’s daughter, was 11 when he died. He had all but ‘disappeared’ from her life, according to the new biography

His brother Christopher twice appealed to publisher Simon and Schuster to try to stop its publication, claiming that much of the book is inaccurate.

Despite his protests, the publishing house is pushing ahead with the October 11 release date.

“Everything he writes about relationships and interactions within our family as children and as adults he has either made up or done completely wrong,” Christopher said. The New York Times in a recent interview.

In their latest text exchange, she told him to stop “breaking her balls” after she was photographed with French journalist Hugo Clement in Rome.

Bourdain with his ex-wife Ottavia Busia-Bourdain. The book describes her as his confidante towards the end of his life

Argento did not collaborate with the author.

She has spoken in the past about how the world has unfairly blamed her for Bourdain’s suicide, telling DailyMail.com in an exclusive interview in 2018 that she had done nothing wrong by cheating on him because he was “cheating on her” too.

“It wasn’t a problem for us,” she said at the time.

Argento has since moved on with Italian MMA fighter Michele Titi Martignoni, who is 20 years her junior.

The book also delves into Bourdain’s relationship with his ex-wife, Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, whom Leerhsen describes as his confidante.

She’s not fighting the release of the book.