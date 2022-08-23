Anthony Albanese’s surprise move on 22 cent petrol tax relief: ‘We are examining it’

<!–

Anthony Albanese says his government is carefully “studying” whether the fuel tax exemption should be extended, which would prevent drivers from paying even higher prices at the pump, but warned such a move would be hugely costly.

The Scott Morrison government introduced a 22 cents per liter cut in March as gasoline prices rose to $2.20.

But the policy — which has cost taxpayers $3 billion — expires on Sept. 28, and the government has repeatedly said it won’t extend it beyond the six-month time frame.

However, when asked whether he would extend ‘the savings’ for drivers on Radio 2GB on Wednesday, Mr Albanese said his government was exploring the option.

Anthony Albanese said there is “no change” in his plans to scrap the fuel tax cut, but does not rule out extending it.

How much more will it cost you to fill a tank? Small hatchback: $8.84 Medium SUV: $13.26 Big 4WD: $17.68 Source: Budget 2022-23

“We are looking into it, but we can’t do everything we want,” said Mr Albanese.

Host Ben Fordham insisted, ‘You’re looking into it, did you say?’

The Prime Minister replied: ‘No, no, we are looking at the circumstances that exist.’

He added: ‘We have made it very clear that with regard to petrol the cost to the budget is so enormous that I see no solution for it.

“We have been honest and sincere about that. Both sides of politics were before the election and there is no change in our position.”

Mr Albanese said any extension would be extremely expensive, noting that Australia already has $1 trillion in debt.

The prime minister also noted that fuel prices have fallen to $1.50 in recent months.

He said his October budget would include other living expenses, such as lowering the maximum cost of prescription drugs from $42.50 to $30 per script.

It comes as Mr Albanian’s popularity rises three months after he came to power.

A Resolve Strategic poll published in Nine newspapers on Tuesday shows that Labor has increased its primary vote to 42 percent, from about 33 percent ahead of the May 21 election.

The coalition’s majority vote has fallen to 28 percent from 36 percent.

Mr Albanese leads opposition leader Peter Dutton with 55 to 17 percent on the preferred prime ministerial duties.

Mr Albanian said his government is closely monitoring fuel prices. Pictured: Someone refueling in Sydney

“It is not uncommon for a new administration to enjoy a honeymoon period when voters are hopeful of change under the new management,” Resolve director Jim Reed told Nine newspapers.

But the magnitude of Labor’s vote win is more than that. This is a relieved electorate that confirms that they have made the right choice together.’

The 2011 voter poll was conducted Wednesday through Sunday as headlines made headlines over revelations that former Prime Minister Scott Morrison himself had secretly sworn into five ministerial portfolios.

Labor Secretary Bill Shorten said the poll showed that the party’s positivity continued in the election.