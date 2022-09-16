Anthony Albanese’s strange request after his little white dog Toto went to the toilet in the park 

<!–

Anthony Albanese made a strange request to observers when his little white dog relieved himself in the park for the world’s media.

The embarrassed Prime Minister was spotted on the grounds of The Lodge in Canberra playing fetch with Toto, who decided now was the ideal time to take a toilet break while the camera crews watched.

While Mr. Albanian was collecting Toto’s mess, his team of sitters directed the photographers not to capture the humiliating moment.

Toto, a cavoodle, was with Mr. Albanese when he greeted diplomats from Britain, Canada, New Zealand, and African and Pacific island nations (pictured, Mr. Albanese and Jacinda Ardern posed with Toto on a previous occasion)

While off-camera, the Prime Minister set an excellent example for dog owners everywhere by bending over to scoop the poop into a plastic bag.

Mr Albanian invited diplomats from more than 20 Commonwealth countries to mourn the death of the Queen at The Lodge.

Toto, a cavoodle, was with Mr. Albanese when he greeted the high commissioners of Great Britain, Canada, New Zealand, and African and Pacific island nations.

The dog has also attended several informal meetings with the high commissioners and leaders in recent days.

“They come to pay their respects and commemorate Queen Elizabeth’s contribution to the Commonwealth,” Mr Albanese said of a reception at The Lodge.

Albanian and Governor General David Hurley will fly to London this weekend to attend a state funeral for the Queen at Westminster Abbey.

That starts at 8pm on Monday Sydney and Melbourne time.

He will return in time for Australia’s newest holiday, an official day of mourning for the Queen.