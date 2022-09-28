Anthony Albanese’s partner Jodie Haydon gives herself a $10,000 fashion makeover

Australian ‘First Lady’ Jodie Haydon has given herself a $10,000 wardrobe update after stepping into the limelight when her partner Anthony Albanese was elected Prime Minister.

Since her boyfriend of two years was elected leader of the country in May, Jodie, 43, has given her style a chic makeover by adding custom dresses and designer pieces worth up to $2,300 to her wardrobe.

Unlike some of the US’s official first ladies, such as Melania Trump and Michelle Obama, who found themselves in hot water for wearing extravagantly priced pieces, Jodie’s fashion budget is relatively modest and, as the Labor Party recently confirmed, is not paid by taxpayers.

Anthony Albanese’s partner Jodie Haydon has given her style a $10,000 chic makeover and added a collection of Australian designer dresses to her wardrobe

Amid the rising cost of living, Melania was criticized for donning a Dolce and Gabbana jacket worth more than $51,000 — more than many working Americans earn in a year.

The Prime Minister’s girlfriend has a more understated approach to her fashion makeover than her American counterparts and is footing the bill herself.

Jodie seems to prefer Australian designers such as Karen Gee and Carla Zampatti and has been spied on several times in their pieces during public appearances.

Australian designer Karen Gee confirmed on Instagram that Jodie wore one of her tailored ‘Leader’ dresses to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral earlier this month.

‘London time tomorrow. @albomp and partner Jodie attend the state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Jodie wears KG,” she wrote in a post.

“Thank you again for giving me the privilege of wearing an Australian made and designed piece like this for such an important occasion. I felt so proud to wear it,” Jodie said in the comments.

Following the Queen’s death, Jodie looked stylish in a matching blazer and trousers from iconic Australian fashion house Carla Zampatti as she signed a condolence book at London’s Lancaster House.

Jodie opted for another $2,300 custom Karen Gee dress when he met French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte in July

The Florence Feather Jacket and the matching Crepe Slim Fly-Front Pant together cost nearly $1800.

Jodie smiled and laughed with the French First Lady, looking vibrant in a bright pink ‘Nearby’ dress with shoulder pads, a V-neckline and a pleated skirt from the Australian label that retails for $2,300 custom.

At dinner at the NATO summit in Spain, Jodie looked stylish in a simple yet chic forest green ensemble, another Karen Gee dress that cost $1,600

Speak with news.com.au Edwina McCann, editor-in-chief of Vogue Australia, praised Jodie’s efforts to showcase Australian designers and said she’s doing a “very good job” dressing appropriately for her new role in the public eye.

“She doesn’t have the help of a big office, the stylists, like the First Lady in the US definitely has,” she said.

“I think it can be very intimidating. I know other prime ministers’ partners have felt that it was almost a part of the job that they didn’t sign up for, that they had to be a coat hanger on top of everything else.”

Edwina McCann, editor of Vogue Australia, praised Jodie for wearing Australian designers and loved the ‘bold’ look (pictured) she wore to the Midwinter Ball

Edwina said she “loved” Jodie’s sequin dress she wore to Midwinter Ball, said she looked “excellent and elegant” and suspected she was working with a seamstress because the number suited her well.

“It’s always been fascinating when people come into those roles with a natural interest in fashion. Quentin Bryce was a good example. Julie Bishop was clearly obsessed with fashion. I think they enjoyed the process,” she said.