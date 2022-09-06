Anthony Albanese’s new law to try and get boomers to sell their homes

<!–

Retirees who want to downsize their homes are given an extra year before their payments can be impacted by wealth testing in an effort to free up homes for younger families.

The Albanian government will introduce laws on Wednesday to allow the policy change to the lower house.

The legislation will extend the asset test exemption to 24 months for the proceeds of the main sale of a home.

Retirees have an extra year to buy or renovate a new home before their pension is affected

The extra 12 months gives retirees more time to buy, build or renovate a new home before retirement is affected.

More than 8,000 retirees moved into smaller homes in 2021, and the government hopes that number will rise once the bill becomes law.

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said the legislation would benefit the thousands of retirees who choose to sell their homes.

“We don’t want people to put off downsizing to a more suitable home because they’re concerned about the impact it could have on their payment rate and overall income,” she said.

“These changes will give retirees more flexibility to find suitable new homes and hopefully open up a larger housing stock for younger families who need it.”

Changes include lowering the assumed rate for the money from the sale used on a new home from 2.25 percent to 0.25 percent per year.

Retirees who plan to use the proceeds from the sale of their home to buy or build another home are currently exempt from the Social Security Assets Test for only up to 12 months.

But for unforeseen circumstances, including a natural disaster, an extension of one year is possible.

During the exemption period, only the lower judgment rate (0.25 percent) applies to these sales proceeds in the income test.

The government previously promised to freeze current rates at current levels for two years, until June 30, 2024.