Anthony Albanese’s mate Nareen Young returns to ABC TV after white bread spray

A close friend of Anthony Albanese who came to national attention when she scolded Scott Morrison for eating white bread has returned to the ABC to lash out at trolls who had targeted her for her bizarre comments.

Professor Nareen Young criticized Morrison during a TV debate in February for being out of touch with his food choices.

Her outlandish comments, broadcast on The Drum, caused a stir — and, as she told host John Barron on her return to the show this week — sparked a barrage of vicious trolls.

“There are a lot of people who watch your show and think they should tell me their opinion and that I’m a fat transsexual,” said Professor Young. She claimed to be the victim of “lies” in media coverage.

Professor Young also provided insight into Mr Albanese’s new premiership – acknowledging that she has known him “for a very long time”, as the new leader has achieved an impressive 61 percent approval rating.

She added that she didn’t want to make a “big comment about our friendship or relationship”, but has previously revealed that the prime minister was the best man at her wedding.

“I have followed (Mr Albanian) politics for a long time, so nothing about (his popularity) surprises me,” she said.

Ms. Young said the government had “a strategy… that people would get to know him during that period, but now around so many things he is grabbing the mantle of leadership.

“We clearly needed it. I think people were desperate for positivity and unity and a sense of leadership and togetherness,” she said.

Ms Young said the federal Labor Party is “as united as I have ever seen” but warned “there are a few people around the former leader (Bill Shorten) who may be playing indulgent games”.

She added that “there will never be room in the PvdA for that kind of indulgence.

“It was an absolute abomination in terms of the trust Australians gave to that (previous 2007-2013 Labor government) and those little guys who played a little…

“(They) have killed two Labor leaders and they should be ashamed of themselves and I just don’t think there’s room for it anymore,” Ms Young said.

Earlier this year, Daily Mail Australia ran an article on how Prof Young had attacked Mr Morrison’s credibility over his choice of toast.

Mr Morrison had said he was a ‘white bread man’ which led Prof Young to describe it as ‘really interesting’.

‘Who eats white bread in this country? Anglo men,’ she said.

“I think it shows a deep misunderstanding about who works in this country. I think there’s a deep intersection of race and class.’

Radio 2GB presenter Ben Fordham said the ABC should not have admitted the professor, whom he called a “fruitcake.” to take to the air with such an absurd statement.

“If that’s not the worst political move ever, then it’s on the podium,” he said.

Fordham said the segment was “like a comedy skit” and that her observation was wrong.

“Professor Nareen Young decided this was a problem, not that the prime minister didn’t know the price of bread, but the type of bread he eats,” he said.

“You may want to keep her logic in mind when you go to the supermarket this afternoon, if you’re a white Anglo man don’t go and buy Tip Top or Wonder White.

‘Can we eat Turkish bread?’

Described as ‘one of the most respected and leading Australian practitioners and thinkers on workplace diversity’, Ms Young has also served as Director of Indigenous Consulting at the financial firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

In addition, she was the chief executive of the Diversity Council of Australia.