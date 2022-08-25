Anthony Albanese’s lover Jodie Haydon takes on a VERY fancy job

<!–

Jodie Haydon, the lover of Anthony Albanese, is the chief patron of the National Portrait Gallery, replacing Jenny Morrison.

The position is a customary honor for prime ministers’ spouses and Ms Haydon’s appointment was revealed when the prime minister released his interest list this week.

The National Portrait Gallery website still had Jenny Morrison in the role before it was updated Thursday morning.

Mr Albanese’s partner has been a visible presence since he was elected to office.

Anthony Albanian and his partner Jodie Haydon.

Earlier this month, Ms Haydon and Mr Albanese were seen observing it while enjoying a holiday in Broome, just 11 weeks after work.

He was spotted kayaking and admiring artwork before the couple enjoyed a romantic dinner at a chic oyster bar.

The seafood restaurant uploaded a photo to their Facebook page of Mr Albanese standing next to the restaurant staff and writing about the “pleasant” experience they had hosting him.

The holiday came after Mrs Haydon revealed in July that she knew she loved Mr Albanian after receiving the heartbreaking news that he had been in a serious car accident.

Mr Albanian’s ‘secret weapon’ broke her silence in her first televised interview, where she candidly spilled the beans about her two-year relationship with the prime minister and the lasting impression Emmanuel Macron and his wife left on her during a recent meeting. .



Anthony Albanese (center with restaurant staff) was photographed while on holiday in Broome, Western Australia. He and partner Jodie Haydon enjoyed a romantic dinner at the chic Sydney Cove Oyster Bar on Cable Beach on Sunday night

Anthony Albanese is greeted by Emmanuel Macron along with their partners Jodie Haydon and Brigitte Macron at Elysee Palace

The financial adviser had been in a relationship with the then opposition leader for barely a year when his car was swept away in January 2021 by a Range Rover driven by a P-plater meters from his home in Sydney’s inner west.

JODIE HAYDON’S NEW LIFE AFTER ALBO’S ELECTION WINN Jodie Haydon has always been on the side of Anthony Albanese since his election victory. She accompanied the prime minister on his recent trip to Europe, where she immediately connected with Brigitte Macron, the wife of the French president. The pair first met in Madrid while their partners were attending the NATO summit, before meeting again in Paris a few days later. The photos from the meeting showed the couples being in a good mood as they hugged and exchanged jokes. Ms Haydon also accompanied her partner on a trip to Dubai and appeared alongside him at a Gang of Youths concert in Sydney on Monday night. Professionally, she has now taken on the role of Chief Patron of the National Portrait Gallery, an honorary position for the Prime Minister’s partner. But Ms Haydon is also still holding on to her old job, as a women’s officer for the NSW Public Service Association. She has made some other changes in her life since Mr Albanian’s election but stopped posting on social media.

Mr Albanian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“When I got to the accident and I saw the car before I saw Anthony, and I remember thinking ‘this can’t end well,'” Ms. Haydon told 7 News Spotlight.

“And that overwhelming feeling of ‘what if I lose it?’ And then I knew that, yes, I love him. And I love him very much.’

Mr Albanian was also candid about the crash.

‘I thought that was it. That’s how it ends, it seemed like it took a long time, it was only a matter of seconds. But I thought that was the end,” he recalls.

He was also shown the memory of his partner’s accident.

“She’s a wonderful woman,” he replied.

When asked if it was love, he replied, “Yes, I’m very lucky.”

Ms Haydon has embraced her new role as Australia’s unofficial First Lady, accompanying Mr Albanian on his recent trip to Europe, where she made an immediate connection with Brigitte Macron, the French president’s wife.

The pair first met in Madrid while their partners were attending the NATO summit, before meeting again in Paris a few days later.

“I was lucky enough to have met a few days before when we were in Madrid and from the moment I met her she was so warm and friendly and took my hand and said so nice to meet you. I immediately felt comfortable with her,’ said Mrs Haydon

When the two couples met again in Paris two days later, President Macron took her hand.

‘It’s very French. Anthony doesn’t, maybe I should talk to him about it! They were both great,” Mrs. Haydon laughed.