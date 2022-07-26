Anthony Albanese’s Labor government looking to do deal with Greens leader Adam Bandt

As Anthony Albanese prepares for his first day in parliament as prime minister, his party is already under pressure to change its climate change commitment after negotiations with the Greens.

Labor hopes to win the Greens’ backing to meet more ambitious climate targets, but the small party has indicated it wants to tighten the legislation even more amid intense behind-the-scenes negotiations.

While the Labor government has a majority to pass laws in the House of Representatives, it will need votes in the Senate to successfully implement its agenda, including the emissions reduction bill.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and partner Jodie Haydon take their seats at a church service ahead of parliament’s first day session for the new Labor government

However, before legislative issues could be considered legislation, the first day of the session of the new parliament began with consideration of a higher power.

Albanian and opposition leader Peter Dutton were among the MPs who attended an early church service in Canberra.

The two leaders shook hands down the aisle before taking a front row seat.

Ceremonial affairs will take the majority of parliament’s first day since the May elections in which Labor was elected to take office.

MPs also attended a smoking ceremony outside the parliament building for a welcome to the country on the occasion of the opening of the 47th parliament.

The Governor General will deliver a speech to both houses of parliament to outline the government’s agenda and new MPs to be sworn in.

Then work goes on for a busy week of parliament in which Labor plans to enact 18 laws.

Perhaps the most important is the climate change bill, where Labor commits to cutting emissions by 43 percent by 2030 and net zero by 2050.

Greens leader Adam Bandt has called Labor’s promised target ‘weak’.

“We have some issues with the bill that has been released,” he said.

“The target is very weak. The target means the Great Barrier Reef will continue to bleach, the harvest will fail and we will see bigger fires and floods.

‘(The target) should not be a ceiling…. The legislation does not oblige the government to anything. We want to know what teeth it will have.’

Labor and Energy Secretary Chris Bowen is reportedly in negotiations with the Greens and said: the Australian that the purpose of the government is a starting point.

“The bill makes clear that 43 percent is our minimum commitment and does not prevent our collective efforts from delivering even stronger reductions over the next decade,” Bowen said.

“The government is giving parliament the chance to end the climate wars. The bill … provides a platform for collaboration to reduce emissions while at the same time guaranteeing a reliable energy supply.’

The Greens target for emissions reductions by 2030 is 75 percent, but they can agree to Labor’s lower target if the bill has a so-called ratchet mechanism, allowing a minister to raise targets without having to pass new laws.

They also want climate triggers in the planning approval processes, meaning the climate impact on global warming must be a factor before major projects can be green-lit.

If Labor gets the support of the 12 Greens senators and ACT Independent Senator David Pocock, it could pass the climate bill through the Senate.

Mr Bowen is said to have already made some concessions by amending the climate law to make it clear that all future targets must go beyond the 43 percent 2030 baseline.

The bill will also empower the Climate Change Authority to act independently and advise on progress towards meeting climate goals to make government more publicly accountable.

Agencies such as the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, the Australian Renewable Energy Agency, Export Finance Australia, Infrastructure Australia and the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility will also be required to set climate targets.

While Mr Bandt has the authority to negotiate with Mr Bowen on behalf of the Greens, the banquet hall must agree to any deal.

The Greens are likely to table amendments when the bill reaches the Senate and may refer it to a committee inquiry.

While Mr Dutton opposes the Labor climate bill, some moderate Liberal MPs may consider speaking to support it.