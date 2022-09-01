Anthony Albanese’s jobs summit hangs Aboriginal flag upside-down

<!–

Anthony Albanese’s job top has committed an embarrassing faux pas by hanging the Aboriginal flag upside down.

The flag was displayed alongside the flags of Australia and Torres Strait Islander at Thursday’s meeting of heads of government and business leaders.

Despite being in the background when the Prime Minister addressed the summit, the problem was not fixed and it hung in the wrong place for hours.

The black half of the flag, which represents the Aborigines, is supposed to be on top when flown, but instead the red half was on top.

Prominent Aboriginal leaders were shocked that the summit organizers could commit such a fundamental mistake, and that none of the powerful attendees seemed to notice.

Senator Jacinta Price said it was ironic that the government went out of its way to show symbolic respect for Indigenous Australians but was so wrong.

“With all that virtuous display of respect for Aboriginal Australians… and all that continuing to strategically place the flag to express this profound virtue, you would think that this Albanian government could really hang it properly.” ?’ she said.

‘Certainly at such an important and groundbreaking event as the job summit.’

Aboriginal business leader and former Labor Party chairman Warren Mundine was equally shocked when he saw the inverted flag on TV.

“How ignorant and pathetic it is that our national flag should be treated this way… put it up properly!” he said.

At one point, a group of attendees, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, Social Justice Commissioner June Oscar, took a selfie in front of the flags, and they didn’t seem to notice the glaring mistake.

June Oscar, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commissioner for Social Justice, Emma Fulu, Executive Director of the Equality Institute, Michele O’Neil, Chair of the Australian Council of Trade Unions, Dr. Leonora Risse of RMIT University and Treasury Secretary Katy Gallagher take a selfie with the flags – no one seems to notice the glaring mistake

Hanging a flag upside down is usually a sign of distress, such as on a sinking ship, and is sometimes done by protesters at rallies.

Australian flag protocols prohibit flying flags incorrectly under all circumstances.

Mr Albanian began displaying Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags in parliament and government events after taking power in the May 21 elections.

Senator Price at the time criticized the flag display as empty symbolism, and it prompted One Nation leader Pauline Hanson to storm out of the Senate.

Other Indigenous MPs and leaders believe this is a long-awaited recognition of Australia’s pre-settlement history and that First Nations cultures still exist today.