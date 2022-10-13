Anthony Albanese’s huge bill that every Aussie faces before Christmas

Anthony Albanese has been accused of giving Australian families false hope that their utility bills will be cut by hundreds of dollars a year as the cost of living increases.

The prime minister led Labor to an election victory in May with a pledge to cut energy bills by $275 a year within three years.

But that would be hard to achieve as inflation climbs to 32 years, wholesale electricity prices triple in just a year, and gasoline prices jumped back above $2 a liter within weeks.

No wonder Australians are nervous about NAB’s consumer confidence survey for September, which shows consumers gearing up to spend an extra $170 per week on groceries and utility bills.

With 100 days to Christmas, that adds up to an additional $2,040 — as economists are tipping at least another rate hike from the Reserve Bank by the end of the year.

Sydney radio 2GB afternoon presenter Jim Wilson accused Mr Albanese and his government of making outlandish election promises that were sure to go unfulfilled.

What the banks expect now COMMON BANK: 2.85 percent spot interest by November 2022 (at 2.6 percent) ANZ: 3.6 percent cash rate by May 2023 (versus 3.35 percent cash rate in December) NAB: 3.1 percent spot interest in February 2023 (versus 2.85 percent spot interest in November) WESTPAC: 3.6 percent spot interest by March 2023 (against 3.35 percent in February)

“There is no doubt that electricity prices would also rise under a coalition government,” Wilson told listeners on Wednesday.

But Labor went into the election with a rock-solid pledge to cut energy bills by $275 a year by 2025.

“If you make a promise, you keep it.”

Wilson acknowledged that some factors are beyond the government’s control, such as the wild weather, which has pushed up food prices, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has made crude oil more expensive.

Inflation in the year to July rose 7 percent — the fastest pace since 1990 — and the Reserve Bank expects it to hit a new 32-year high of 7.75 percent in 2022.

The Big Four banks are all expecting another rate hike by the end of the year, with spot rates already at a nine-year high of 2.6 percent, following six consecutive monthly rate hikes.

Borrowers haven’t endured so much pain in a short space of time since 1994.

While inflation eased to 6.8 percent in August, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed an annual increase in fruit and vegetable prices of 18.6 percent.

Gasoline prices rose at an annual rate of 15 percent, despite a six-month fuel tax halving to 22.1 cents per liter, which ended late last month.

The average price of unleaded gasoline this week is $1.80 in most capital cities.

But Craig James, chief economist at CommSec, said the end of the discount cycle in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in the coming weeks would push pump prices back above $2 a liter, where they were in March before the previous coalition government cut fuel taxes in half.

“The cycle will end in the next two weeks with the risk that prices could rise to $2.15 a liter,” he said.

NAB’s consumer survey found that consumers now expected to spend an extra $35 per week on gasoline, compared to $59 more on food and groceries.

Instead of falling, energy prices will rise 35 percent within months with the transition to renewable energy and the shutdown of coal plants.

The wholesale price of electricity in the national electricity market, which makes up a third of the electricity bill, reached a record average of $264 per megawatt hour in June 2022.

This was more than double the previous record $130 per megawatt hour in the March quarter of 2019, data from the Australian Energy Market Operator shows.

In just a year, the spot wholesale price has more than tripled from $85 per megawatt hour.

CommSec chief economist Craig James said the end of the discount cycle in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in the coming weeks would push pump prices back above $2 a liter, where they were in March before the previous coalition government cut fuel taxes in half (shown is a service at Sydney station)

A Finder analysis for October showed that a family with three children now paid an average of $440 per quarter or $1,760 per year.

Wilson said that despite rising costs, Labor still suggested it could tackle livelihood pressures.

“I saw an election poster today on the way to the studio where Labor was screaming they would save you money on your electricity bill,” he said.

“If I were Anthony Albanese, I’d want those posters removed immediately.”

“Seriously, who the hell thought it was a good idea to make such a bizarre promise?”

“Frankly, Prime Minister, you should never have made such a commitment, it is false hope.”

Anthony Albanese (pictured) has been accused of making bizarre election promises

Australia’s cost of living crisis is expected to continue due to rising electricity prices – just as borrowers, renters and motorists suffer more financial pain (pictured is a stock photo of an air conditioner)

“Of course this transition to renewable energy looks great in a PowerPoint presentation, but it lacked any kind of thinking and to be honest, it lacked honesty.”

“Chris Bowen stands there patting his chest about how spending billions of dollars on renewable energy will save us money.”

“It might save us money in 30 years, but the costs won’t come down anytime soon.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers tried to downplay expectations that electricity prices will fall, warning that rising electricity prices mean that high inflation will “linger longer than we want.”

“I think one of the reasons why this inflation is going on for longer than we’d like is that there are expectations that these increases in electricity prices will be problematic for longer,” said Dr. Chalmers Tuesday to ABC Radio National.

“If you think about our inflation problem in the next six or nine months, our expectation is that a bigger part of that will be electricity prices.”

Electricity prices are expected to rise by 35 percent within months as a result of the transition to renewable energy and the shutdown of coal-fired power plants. Pictured is the coal-fired power station in Biloela, Queensland

Wilson also took a bold swipe at Labour’s plans to move to renewable energy.

“On the one hand, they promise to cut your bill, but on the other, they commit to massively ramp up renewables,” he said.

Despite the high cost of replacing coal plants, Energy and Climate Change Secretary Chris Bowen said building more transmission networks to distribute more renewable energy would lower energy bills.

“They are the cheapest form of energy, as our market operator says, by a country mile, and more renewable energy means energy prices are lower than they would otherwise be,” he told the 7:30 p.m. ABC program Tuesday night.

Last month, the Labor government, with the support of the Greens, passed laws mandating a 43 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030.

“The more renewable energy you have in the system, the lower the energy prices will be,” Bowen said.

“The fact is, you need government policies to encourage renewable energy, and that’s why we’re committed to reaching 82 percent renewable energy by 2030.”

Jeff Dimery, CEO of Alinta Energy, said this week that energy bills could rise by 35 percent by 2023, noting that replacing coal plants with renewable energy was expensive.