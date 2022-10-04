Anthony Albanese's dad dancing at Midnight Oil gig with Jodie Haydon in Sydney's Hordern Pavilion

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

His political moves are smoother than his dance moves – but Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has shown some gentle sway that may appeal to the swing voter.

The Prime Minister was caught on camera as she engaged a father who danced at the sensational Midnight Oil farewell concert at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Sunday.

The Oil’s ‘number one fan’ was brought to his feet by ‘Power and the Passion’ and pursed his lips as he shuffled awkwardly from foot to foot to the 1982 rock anthem.

At one point he even appeared to ape lead singer Peter Garrett’s trademark wild, arm-flailing dance style – before thinking better of it and playing it safe again.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s dancing stiff dad was caught on camera rocking out with fellow fans at the Midnight Oil farewell concert at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Sunday

Midnight Oil’s ‘number one fan’ Anthony Albanese can be seen pursing his lips in grim determination as he shuffles from foot to foot to their 1982 classic Power and the Passion

Wearing a VIP lanyard and a black tour t-shirt emblazoned with Midnight Oil’s Voice Treaty Truth logo, the 59-year-old PM avoided the mosh pit to drop his stuffy dance moves in the seated area next to the stage.

Beside him, girlfriend Jodie Haydon clapped, looking far more relaxed, while the ABC’s Michael Rowlands and a very enthusiastic Jennifer Byrne also danced nearby as the inner-city powerhouse channeled her youth.

The concert was another reunion for Albanese and Garrett, who worked together 10 years ago when the singer was a Labor MP and both were in the cabinet under Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard.

But while the prime minister is now on the world stage as Australia’s leader, Garrett was back on stage at the concert hall one last time at the age of 69 for the band’s final farewell concert.

Midnight Oil frontman and former politician Peter Garrett used to serve alongside Anthony Albanese 10 years ago in Labor Cabinets under Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been named Midnight Oil’s number one fan and presented them with an Excellence in the Community award in August

Around 5,500 Oils fans crammed into the venue in Sydney’s Entertainment Quarter to hear the iconic Australian band relive their glory years in an epic three and a half hour performance.

The band squeezed in three encores and 40 tracks from the past 50 years to the delight of Mr Albanese and the sold-out crowd, which also included Australian rock legends Jimmy Barnes and the Hoodoo Gurus.

It came just six weeks after Mr Albanese presented the band with the 2022 Excellence in the Community Award for their ‘incredible’ contribution to music.

The Prime Minister called the band a ‘force of nature’ and said their music was the ‘national soundtrack’.

In June, he also gave New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern a Midnight Oil LP in an exchange of vinyl records including Spiderbait and Powderfinger – and which was later mocked by Ms Ardern’s fiance Clarke Gayford as being decades out of date.

Anthony Albanese gave New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern a Midnight Oil LP in a vinyl record exchange – but was later mocked by Ms Ardern’s fiance Clarke Gayford for being decades out of date

In August, the Prime Minister sang the praises of the Oilers, saying: ‘They have made us think about indigenous rights, the environment and nuclear proliferation.

‘They have made us look longer and harder at ourselves and the nation around us. The message was always about bringing people together.’

Presenting the Oils with their Music in the House award for excellence, he added: ‘They are a reminder that music enriches us, that it sustains our souls and expands our horizons.’

Unfortunately, though, it hasn’t done much for the prime minister’s dance.