<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Albanian government’s signature on climate change legislation has passed the Senate and paved the way for the introduction of emission reduction targets.

The bill will set a greenhouse gas reduction target of 43 percent by 2030 and net zero by 2050.

Labor legislation passed the upper house on Thursday with support from the Greens and key members of the crossbench, despite calls for more ambitious climate targets.

Poll Do you support the 43% emission reduction target? Yes 60 votes

no 488 votes

Labor front bencher Jenny McAllister said the bill’s passage marked the end of a decade-long climate war.

“The best way to reduce emissions is with policy certainty,” Senator McAllister told the chamber.

The coalition voted against the law.

Independent Senator David Pocock introduced several amendments, including stricter reporting requirements for the responsible minister.

An attempt by the Greens to raise the 2030 target to “at least 75 percent” and impose a ban on new coal and gas projects was also shot down.

“We have no support for this amendment, spoiler alert,” Greens Senator Larissa Waters joked before the vote.

Senator Pocock also lashed out at the government for calling its 43 percent target ambitious after models showed state and territory targets would cut Australia’s emissions by 42 percent.

“If one percent is ambitious, Australians will start asking questions,” he said.

But Senator McAllister said fossil fuels would “play an important role in helping provide energy for communities” during the transition to renewables.

A push by Nationals for periodic surveys by the Productivity Commission also backfired, as did a One Nation amendment that calls into question the link between people and climate change.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanian has won a significant win on a climate change bill

Nationals Senator Matt Canavan used his speech to push back against climate goals and the transition to renewable energy.

He told the Senate that ambitious emission reduction targets in Europe have led to power shortages.

“It’s an unbelievable situation that a developed country can’t guarantee people can stay warm months away from the onset of winter,” Senator Canavan said.

“Unless something changes, it’s not too dramatic to say that people will almost always die needlessly during the European winter because of this failed, naive climate change policy.”

The bill is then sent back to the House of Representatives, where the amendments are passed, as Labor has a majority.

The law is then converted into law.

The Albanian government’s original bill was passed by the House of Representatives in August.