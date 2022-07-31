Anthony Albanese wins record approval rating in latest Newspoll against Peter Dutton

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has got off to a strong start in the first News Poll since Labor won federal elections in May.

His voter satisfaction rate is 61 percent, according to the poll published Monday in The Australian.

This is the highest number recorded for a Post-Elections News Poll for a new prime minister since the satisfaction survey was taken in 1985.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanian gets off to a strong start in the first News Poll since Labor won May’s federal election

Mr Albanian’s voter satisfaction is 61 percent, according to the poll published in The Australian on Monday

Mr Albanese is also leading the way on the Prime Minister’s preferential measure, with 59 percent versus 25 percent for opposition leader Peter Dutton.

On a two-party basis, Labor has a 56 percent lead, compared to 44 percent for the coalition.

Labor’s primary vote has risen to 37 percent, from 32.6 percent in the May 21 elections, against 33 percent for the coalition.

The Greens followed at 12 percent, while the Green-Blue Independents were at 10 percent.

Independent Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie said Mr Albanian was not just honeymooning.

“He’s still doing the wedding waltz,” she told Nine Network on Monday.

But she warned that challenges lie ahead, particularly in terms of the cost of living.

“There’s going to be quite a bit of pressure on him over the next six months,” she said.

“The standard of living out there is tough, people are doing it really hard, so let’s see how it goes.”

The News Poll of 1,508 voters was held between July 27 and 30. The federal parliament will meet on Monday.

Mr Albanian is also leading the way on the Prime Minister’s measure, with 59 percent versus 25 percent for opposition leader Peter Dutton

The approval rating comes as Mr Albanian seeks a referendum on the recognition of indigenous peoples in the constitution and consultation with them on decisions that affect their lives.

The prime minister unveiled the plan on Saturday in a speech at an indigenous festival in remote Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory.

In an interview with ABC television broadcast on Sunday, Mr Albanese said details about the vote would follow after the referendum, if the proposal were supported.

“The legislation on the structure of the vote will not take place before the referendum,” he said.