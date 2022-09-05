Anthony Albanese will bring back a hated tax within WEEKS

Prime Minister Anthony Albanian to end fuel tax later this month

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is determined to cut fuel taxes this month, acknowledging inflationary pressures on ordinary Aussies will increase.

The Albanian government has resisted calls to extend the halving of the excise tax from 44.2 cents per liter, which expires on September 29, citing budgetary pressures.

Mr Albanian described it as a ‘difficult decision’.

The former coalition government cut fuel taxes by 22.1 cents in March in response to rising fuel prices.

“Obviously, if prices go up…that has an impact, but of course that’s been factored in by the economic analysis that’s been done,” Mr Albanese told ABC radio.

“We have to make decisions based on what we can afford, and we have a trillion dollars in debt from the Liberal Party.”

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has written to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to ensure retailers don’t penalize customers before full fuel duty is reintroduced.

The watchdog is being asked to step up surveillance of anti-competitive behavior from retailers and to analyze fuel prices on a daily basis when full excise duties are reinstated.

It will also write to fuel companies about passing on price increases and warn against giving misleading reasons for increases to customers.

“Refineries, importers, wholesalers and retailers need to keep themselves informed. The ACCC is closely monitoring fuel prices across the country to ensure any increases are justified,” Mr Chalmers said.

“There is no doubt that if there is evidence of misleading or anticompetitive behavior by fuel retailers, the ACCC will take action.”

The Reserve Bank is tipped to raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points on Tuesday, adding to household sentiment.

Mr Albanese said he had full confidence in the Reserve Bank’s management of inflation.

“I think it’s appropriate for the government to let the RBA do its job,” he said.

“Obviously there will be a review of the RBA, but… there’s nothing unusual about that, it’s happened before.”