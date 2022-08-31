Anthony Albanese: Why romantic getaways are ‘weird’ for PM and partner Jodie Haydon since election

<!–

Anthony Albanese has shared what his romantic outings with Jodie Haydon have really looked like since he took over the top job.

During a short break earlier this month, the Prime Minister flew to the tourist hotspot of Broome for some rest and relaxation after a busy few months.

But those who thought he’d taken girlfriend Haydon on a romantic getaway didn’t consider the guards who now follow him everywhere he goes.

“Obviously it was a holiday with a difference, because these days I have to travel with security. So that was weird,” the prime minister told Perth Radio.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his girlfriend Jodie Haydon kayak (pictured) in Broome, Western Australia earlier this month – along with their security details

The Australian Federal Police provide protection to the Prime Minister while he travels at home and abroad.

“There were two kayaks on the water. There was myself and Jodie and next to us were two of our best friends who happened to be big guys,” he joked.

“It was their job to protect me from sharks or whatever.”

While he declined to go into too much detail about his protective details, he confirmed that he can’t just walk around the Lodge in his boxers.

But the prime minister informed listeners that his new “best friends” had grown fond of his beloved dog Toto.

Australia’s new ‘First Dog’ Toto, pictured with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his girlfriend Jodie Haydon, loves her new life in Canberra despite the frosty mornings

“The First Dog, they’ve made it very clear that we can’t let the First Dog run over. They are all very aware of that,” he said.

At one point, the country’s so-called First Dog interrupted the radio interview after getting over-excited by catching with an AFP officer.

“That’s Toto in the background,” Mr. Albanian said proudly.

“There’s literally an AFP officer who doesn’t know we’re talking about him. I can see him here through the door playing with Toto outside.”

Mr Albanese moved from his home in Marrickville after his election in May to live full time at the Lodge in Canberra.

Asked about his move to his new prime minister’s residence, he complained that the house was “a little strange because it’s so big.”

“It’s bigger than anything I’ve ever lived in, so that can be a little strange,” he said.

But he who stressed Toto – who also joined the Prime Minister on Wednesday morning for a walk in Parliament House – loves her new life in Canberra despite the frosty mornings.

“It’s been a little cold. That creates problems for my dog ​​Toto, who refuses to go half on the grass in the morning because it’s icy, so we have this whole standoff with her in the morning: “No, don’t be so ridiculous. It’s cold outside.” . What do you think?” added Mr. Albanese.

‘But Toto prefers the idea of ​​a walk around the Lodge grounds, which are large – we’d call it an oval if it were in Marrickville.’