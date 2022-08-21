Anthony Albanese urged by NSW Treasurer Matt Kean to bring in of foreign workers: Jobs crisis

<!–

Anthony Albanese has been urged by the NSW government to bring in tens of thousands of low-skilled foreign workers to fill the many vacancies across the country, even while locals are still receiving Covid leave payments for not working.

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean’s question was prompted by a new forecast that predicted the state will face a 304,000 worker shortage in 2025-26.

Australia’s reliance on cheap foreign labour, including backpackers and overseas students, came to light as borders were closed during the worst of the Covid pandemic.

As those workers trickle back, many companies are complaining about staff shortages, especially as the high number of job openings has led to higher expectations of wage levels among job seekers.

Worsening the shortfalls is that the government continues to pay out the Covid pandemic leave payout to those who say they can’t work due to the need to isolate, long after the worst of the coronavirus is over.

Workers can still cash in up to $750 a week as they have to isolate themselves due to potential exposure to Covid, and this arrangement will run until at least the end of September.

NSW Treasurer Kean Says Federal Government Must Get Started ‘passport stamping’ as soon as possible as businesses continue to suffer.

A new NSW Treasury forecast predicts the state will face a 304,000 worker shortage by 2025-26. Pictured: a bartender in Sydney

Australia is currently experiencing the world’s second worst skills crisis (photo, seasonal workers in an orchard in Griffith, NSW)

“The Commonwealth doesn’t have to wait for a jobs summit, it doesn’t have to ask the unions for approval, it doesn’t have to wait for an October federal budget; it should make the call to start stamping passports today,” he wrote in a statement the Australian.

“I’m told there are tens of thousands of skilled workers waiting for approval to come to Australia to work.”

He added that “practical solutions” were available to speed up the process, including increasing the number of skilled visas or creating a new visa specifically designed for low-skilled jobs.

NSW Skills Minister Alister Henskens has also called for an increase in the number of skilled foreign workers entering the country.

He claimed the NSW government had exhausted all options to resolve the crisis before criticizing the federal Labor government for “prioritising” unions over companies.

Australia is currently experiencing the world’s second-worst skills crisis, according to data from the latest OECD Economic Forecast.

A report by KPMG found that the country did not see a net increase in skilled labor migration over the period 2021-2022.

It also revealed that there were more than 500,000 fewer foreign workers in Australia compared to before the Covid pandemic.

Anthony Albanese (right) has been urged by NSW treasurer Matt Kean (left) to bring in tens of thousands of low-skilled foreign workers to solve the country’s crippling job crisis

Recent data revealed Australia saw no net increase in skilled worker migration over 2021-2022 (photo, East Timorese board a plane as they leave to work in Australia)

NSW, the country’s most populous state, continues to bear the brunt of the economic pain, with 93 percent of businesses in the state revealing in a recent workforce skills survey by Business NSW that they struggled to find employees.

Mr Albanese will discuss the issue at a jobs summit in the parliament building on 1 and 2 September.

But the Prime Minister has tempered expectations of potential improvements in Australia’s skills crisis after announcing the upcoming jobs summit.

He told Sky News in an interview on Sunday that his government has more modest expectations.

“What we’re interested in is making sure we can improve negotiations with companies, focus on productivity there, and focus on ways companies and unions come together,” he said.