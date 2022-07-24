Anthony Albanese to introduce 18 pieces of legislation in first week of parliament

Anthony Albanese will take office after vowing to enact ‘at least 18’ laws in his first week of parliament session as prime minister.

The bills will include reforms in aged care, set emissions targets and introduce 10 days of domestic violence leave.

Mr Albanian said he does not want to “waste a day” when parliament resumes on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to go ahead and pledge to introduce 18 laws into parliament in the first week of session since Labor came to power

“We want action on aged care reform and that is important legislation, but so is our emissions target, the legislation for 10 days of paid leave for domestic and family violence, the legislation to create Jobs and Skills Australia he told Sky. News.

“This is all part of our stance taken in the elections that have won the support of the Australian people. In our first week in the House of Representatives, we will introduce at least 18 legislative texts.’

Labor pledged to set a 43 percent emissions reduction target by 2030, upping the ante of the Morrison government’s commitment to only a 26 percent reduction.

Labor plans to introduce laws allowing victims of family or domestic violence to get 10 days of paid leave every year

The revised target will also have a new reporting and monitoring regime.

The proposed reforms in aged care will introduce a new minimum occupancy rate by July next year, including a registered nurse in each retirement home 24/7.

This requires a nearly 10 percent increase in funding for each person in residential care.

Also on the agenda are the abolition of the cashless welfare card and the creation of Jobs and Skills Australia, an agency that researches and advises on what vocational training courses are needed to fill high-demand jobs in the future.

Mr Albanian promised a parliament more open to debate from MPs from all sides.

He said members would not be cut off as brutally as by the previous government, which liberally uses the ‘gag’ rule to stop speeches.

“I am confident that we can have a much better functioning parliament,” said Mr Albanese.

‘We must be prepared for debate and dialogue in parliament. That way you get better results.’

Mr Albanian has not shied away from cutting staffing levels for MPs, who have expressed how unhappy they are with the move.

“This was a matter of fairness,” he said.

Labor will bolster Australia’s emissions target, which means bringing more renewable energy, such as solar, online

Mr Albanian will take some time off from parliament to welcome new US Ambassador Caroline Kennedy (pictured)

“We have a trillion dollars in debt. We need to make sure there’s equality in the way staff is allocated, but we also don’t see government spending continuing to rise at a time when we’ve cut back on permanent public services.”

It will be a very busy week for Mr Albanian as he also has a meeting with the new US Ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy, on Wednesday.

Other items that Labor has promised in its first term include a new federal integrity commission, a national reconstruction fund, changes to the emergency fund and a new national center for disease control.

Mr Albanian also promised to bring an indigenous voice to parliament, which will require a referendum.

Labor also plans to strip the construction watchdog of many of its powers, arguing that the Australian Building and Construction Commission is a politicized body targeting the union movement.