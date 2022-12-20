The Albanian government will allow 19,000 refugees with a temporary visa to stay in Australia permanently from the beginning of 2023.

The decision applies to asylum seekers who arrived by boat before 2014 and have spent the last 10 years in limbo on either Temporary Protection Visas (TPVs) or Safe Harbor Visas (SHEVs).

Refugees who are granted permanent residency can reunite with their families, travel out of the country, have the option to apply for Centrelink and apply for visas for relatives abroad.

The prime minister had committed to abolish temporary protection visas ahead of this year’s federal election.

These visas are issued to asylum seekers who arrive in the country and need protection.

The visas last up to three years and allow refugees to work and access Medicare.

However, if a person holding this visa travels abroad, their visa may be canceled and they may not be able to return to Australia.

It is estimated that about 31,000 people in the country have temporary visas, including TPVs and SHEVs.

The Refugee Council has expressed concern about the remaining 12,000 refugees on bridging visas and has called on the government to speed up the process of moving those refugees to permanent residency.

TPVs were introduced in 1999 and were dropped by the Rudd government in 2008. The coalition government brought back TPVs in 2013.

Federal Immigration Minister Andrew Giles reiterated Labor’s pledge to scrap them back in October.

“The Albanian Labor Government has committed to transfer those who owe our protection on temporary protection visas to permanent protection,” he wrote on Twitter.

“We will keep this promise and keep our promise.”

Mr Giles explained to parliament last month that the government was working to clear the backlog of refugees he said the former coalition government had created.

“Due to the failure of the previous government, there were almost a million visa applications waiting to be processed,” he said.

“Members facing each other may want to think about the terrible impact of this backlog on small businesses, but they also need to think about the impact on our society as a multicultural nation.”