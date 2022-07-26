Anthony Albanese throws support behind Manly Sea Eagles NRL rainbow LGBTQI jersey

Anthony Albanese has weighed in on the Manly rainbow jersey debacle and expressed his support for the controversial pride design.

Seven Sea Eagles players threatened to boycott instead of wearing Thursday’s NRL game against the Sydney Roosters.

Star players Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley said Monday night they would refuse to wear the “inclusive” shirt on religious grounds.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (pictured with his girlfriend Jodie Haydon St Andrews Presbyterian Church during the traditional service for the opening of parliament on Tuesday) weighed in on the Manly rainbow jersey debacle

Male players Sean Keppie (left), Kieran Foran (center) and Reuben Garrick posed with the club’s Everyone in League shirt, which was unveiled Monday

The prime minister said he hoped the situation would be resolved as it was a good thing the league became more inclusive with his first pride jersey in 134 years.

“Of course I hope this will be resolved. It’s a good thing that sport is more inclusive,” he said outside St Andrews Presbyterian Church after the traditional service before Parliament’s opening on Tuesday.

“And it’s important that in Australian society we respect everyone for who they are.”

Mr Albanian said he “respected” people of faith, but everyone else should be respected as well, before tackling his upcoming religious discrimination bill.

“All people, regardless of their faith, must be respected. That’s something I’ve always done. And something that my government will also do,” he said.

“We will address the issues of religious discrimination and the need to legislate on it. We will do that during the term of office.

“We will do it in a way that is much more consultative and brings people together in a way that I hope is typical of the way my government functions.”

Mr Albanian also praised Sea Eagles legend Ian Roberts, the first NRL player to come out as gay and a personal friend of the Prime Minister.

“He showed incredible courage,” he said.

“He wasn’t the first gay man to play rugby league… He was the first to have the courage to come out. And that paved the way for others to do that.”

Roberts previously expressed his sadness that the seven players refused to wear the jersey, which replaces the white stripes of the uniform with rainbow stripes.

“I’m trying to see it from all perspectives, but this breaks my heart,” Roberts told the Daily Telegram.

“It’s sad and uncomfortable. As an older gay man, this is not unknown. I wondered if there would be any religious backlash. That’s why I don’t think the NRL has ever had a Pride round.

“I can promise any young child on the northern beaches who has anything to do with their sexuality would have heard of this.”

At a press conference after the church service, Mr Albanian praised Roberts, the first NRL player to come out as gay and a personal friend of the Prime Minister.

Sea Eagles star Kieran Foran, Sean Keppie and Reuben Garrick posed with the new jersey, which was supported by Roberts.

“LGBTIQA people have always been part of the sport, but they haven’t always gotten the visibility,” he said.

“I’ve been trying for the last three years to get the NRL to have a pride round and it still doesn’t have the traction it deserves. It makes me sad because they think a float on the Mardi Gras is enough and it isn’t.’

The players had an emergency meeting with club officials on Monday night to try and reach a compromise but flatly refused to wear the strip, meaning the club could be forced to promote seven reserve players to come up with numbers.

But on Tuesday morning, three of them reportedly wanted to change their mind.

It was clear Monday night’s meeting put forward the idea that the players who objected to the new design should be allowed to wear the standard jersey instead, but NRL regulations stipulate that all players must wear the same playing strip.

The sweater has rainbow colors that replace the traditional white piping

At this stage, the club has no intention of tearing down the jersey – even though the Sea Eagles are vying for a place in the final.

Manly interim director Gary Wolman said the club is proud of the initiative and the message it has sent to the community.

“The Sea Eagles have such a rich and diverse history in rugby league and in the community,” he said at the unveiling of the jersey.

“It is a fantastic achievement to bring this concept to life with Dynasty Sport and we are delighted to be able to share such an important message that means so much to many people in the community.”