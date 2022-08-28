Anthony Albanese tells South Sydney Covid isolation set to be cut to five days: National Cabinet

Covid patients will see their forced isolation period shortened from seven days to five, according to an inside tip the prime minister gave his footy side.

Under the current seven-day isolation rule, South Sydney hooker Damien Cook would miss Friday’s NRL grudge match against the Sydney Roosters, after testing positive for Covid on Saturday.

Rabbitohs fanatic Anthony Albanese, however, revealed to the club that the isolation period will likely be reduced to five days when the national cabinet holds talks on Wednesday – leaving him free to take the field.

Anthony Albanese (pictured during a Rabbitohs match) told his NRL club South Sydney that the Covid isolation period is likely to be cut from seven to five days this week

If the Covid isolation period is reduced to five days, Souths hooker Damien Cook, who tested positive for the virus on Saturday, could play against arch-rival the Roosters on Friday

Albanian attended South Sydney’s game against the North Queensland Cowboys on Saturday night at Accor Stadium, where he informed the club of the likely change.

However, nothing is final at this stage.

The move to shorten the isolation period has been pushed most vocally by New South Wales Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet, as the state grapples with staff shortages that are putting a dent in the economy.

Obviously, other state prime ministers agree and are likely to approve the move.

Elsewhere, the UK and many European countries have abolished mandatory isolation periods altogether.

The US Center for Disease Control recommends a five-day quarantine period, but patients are no longer legally required to stay at home.

Mr Perrottet has also called for the isolation period to be abolished, but that seems unlikely at this stage with health officials vehemently opposed to the proposal.

Most Australian states and territories eased isolation requirements from 14 to seven days at the end of last year (photo, Sydneysiders in August 2021)

Covid isolation rules in Australia It is an Australian public health requirement that anyone diagnosed with Covid-19 must self-isolate. If you test positive on a rapid antigen test or a PCR test, you are a confirmed Covid-19 case and must self-isolate immediately for 7 days from the date of your positive test. You do not need to test before leaving self-isolation in NSW. If you are a household or close contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 and has no symptoms, there is no need to isolate yourself. For individuals, the maximum penalty is $11,000, 6 months in prison, or both with an additional $5,500 fine for each day the violation continues. Source: NSW Department of Health

At present, Australians can still be fined up to $11,000 for violating the seven-day isolation rules.

Most Australian states and territories eased isolation requirements from 14 to seven days late last year as Omicron’s first wave increasingly sidelined workers and restricted services, businesses and supply chains.

University of South Australia epidemiologist Adrian Esterman said it is too early to shorten the mandatory isolation.

“Two-thirds of people are still contagious after five days,” he tells AAP.

But Mr Perrottet said Australia’s pandemic response must evolve along with the virus and he is not opposed to cutting pandemic leave payments for workers affected by the virus.

“If the state government, the federal government, mandates isolation and deprives people of their livelihood, the (government) should compensate them, and from that point on I don’t hesitate,” he said.

Reducing the isolation period was raised at a national cabinet meeting last month but was not supported by medical experts as the BA.4/5 Omicron variant wave continued to wreak havoc.

“The advice from the Chief Medical Officer, Professor (Paul) Kelly, was that now is certainly not the time to reconsider that,” Mr Albanese told Adelaide radio station FIVEaa on July 18.

Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews agreed, declaring that compulsory insulation would be abolished at some point, but it was not the ‘right thing to do’ in the middle of winter.

In a statement to AAP, a spokesman for the Victorian government said: “We will consider AHPPC (Australian Health Protection Principal Committee) advice on isolation periods and consider any changes they recommend.”

NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet has been an outspoken advocate of shortening the Covid isolation period

Meanwhile, the inclusion of the nimble-footed Cook will boost Souths’ chances against their bitterest rivals at the Allianz Stadium on Friday night in the final round of the regular season.

While both teams will make it to the final and won’t be able to improve their respective positions much on Friday, the two clubs have the most storied and arguably the fiercest rivalry in the NRL.

The clubs that have territory against each other in the south and east of Sydney are the basic clubs of the league competition.

Bought not far from Redfern Oval, South Sydney’s spiritual home, Mr Albanese has spoken many times of his lifelong commitment to the team.

‘I grew up with three major religions – the Catholic Church, the Labor Party and South Sydney Football Club’ is a favorite quote from the Prime Minister.