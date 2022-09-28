Anthony Albanese tells Optus to cough up for the passports of the 10 million Aussies

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong have called on Optus to pay for taxpayers’ passports after the data breach

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has demanded Optus pay to issue new passports to the up to 10 million Australians whose personal data was stolen by a hacker.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong wrote to Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin on Wednesday.

“There is no justification for these Australians – or taxpayers more broadly on their behalf – to bear the cost of getting a new passport,” Ms Wong said.

Millions of affected Optus customers are already queuing for new Medicare numbers and driver’s licenses as federal and state governments step into action to help those involved in one of the worst tech breaches to ever hit Australia.

Among the caches of information stolen from Optus were driving license numbers, passport details, Medicare numbers, dates of birth and home addresses.

Health Minister Mark Butler claimed Optus had taken days to inform the government that some Medicare numbers had likely been compromised.

“It is deeply unfortunate that we only became aware that the Medicare details were included in that data breach within the last 24 hours or so,” Mr. Butler for the ABC Radio National Breakfast on Wednesday morning.

“Right now, all government resources are going to protect consumers in the face of this extraordinary breach of their personal data.”

The government is considering issuing new Medicare numbers to millions of Optus customers

Australians typically keep the same Medicare number throughout their lives.

The Medicare move comes as states and territories offer Optus customers the option to replace their driving licenses for free, and pressure continues to mount on the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFAT) to issue new passports to those affected as a first priority.

If you’re one of the millions of Optus customers worried about whether your driving license will be compromised by the data breach, you may be eligible for a free replacement license

“Victims of the Optus cyber hack should not have to wait or pay significant sums to secure their personal information and get a new passport,” Liberal senator James Paterson said in a statement.

DFAT said people should make their own choice about whether or not they want a new passport and reassured those affected that fraudsters cannot get a passport with your identity.

A statement on DFAT’s website said there are “robust controls protecting your passport from identity theft, including sophisticated facial recognition technology”.

‘The [hackers] would need your actual passport, not just your passport details.’

Optus said in a statement that all customers whose identification document numbers were compromised have been contacted.

This includes anyone whose license or passport numbers were leaked as a result of the cyber attack.

Optus said it was also working through contacting anyone who had other details such as their email address compromised.

The telco confirmed that no payment information or account passwords were compromised by the hack.

However, if you are one of the customers across Australia whose license details have been compromised, some states have announced replacement driving licenses at no cost.

Below is what has currently been implemented in each state and territory across Australia:

NSW

Anyone with a NSW driver’s license can apply for a new one online through Service NSW.

Customer Services Minister Victor Dominello said Optus would be in touch with customers ‘in the coming days’ to instruct them whether to apply for a replacement licence.

‘People in NSW with a digital driver’s license will have a temporary card number issued instantly via the Service NSW app. A new plastic license card will be issued within 10 business days,” Dominello said.

— Victor Dominello MP (@VictorDominello) 27 September 2022

The $29 replacement fee charged by Service NSW is expected to be refunded by Optus, with an official statement expected in the coming days.

At present, there is no clarification as to whether the new driving license will mean a new driving license number or just a new card number.

Victoria

Drivers in Victoria are encouraged to report their license breaches to the Department of Transport to prevent any unauthorized changes by potential hackers.

The department has asked Optus to reimburse the cost of new licenses to the Victorian Government.

If you are concerned about your license details and have been notified by Optus saying your data has been breached, you can contact VicRoads to have your registration flagged and request a replacement licence.

‘By flagging records, VicRoads will prevent unauthorized changes or access to individual information through the Victorian license database. Records will also be flagged in the national database,” the Victorian Government said in a statement online.

‘We encourage you to use the web form to register your information. You don’t have to wait on hold, and the form is quick and easy to fill out.’

Anyone who has been contacted by Optus and has a Victorian driving license can complete the form here.

Queensland

In Queensland, a new driver’s license and license number has been verified for anyone who has informed Optus that their ID information has been compromised, free of charge.

“If you are affected by the Optus data breach, Transport and Main Roads Queensland will issue you a replacement driver’s license with a new driver’s license free of charge,” Annastacia Palaszczuk said in a statement.

— Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) 27 September 2022

A dedicated hotline (07 3097 3108) has also been set up for those who need further information or urgent help.

South Australia

If you are in South Australia, a replacement driver’s license will also be free.

Service SA advised anyone seeking a replacement card to visit one of its centers with documentation from Optus that they were affected by the hack.

“The South Australian State Government will waive the usual replacement fee for South Australians requiring a new driver’s license as a result of the recent Optus data breach,” Premier Peter Malinauskas said in a statement.

— Peter Malinauskas (@PMalinauskasMP) 27 September 2022

“Once your license has been amended, a new license will be produced and sent to you,” Service SA said in a statement on its website.

‘Your new license will be immediately available digitally via your mySAGOV account and on the mySAGOV app.’

Anyone who has already paid for a replacement card can get a full refund in person at a Service SA branch.

ACTION

The ACT Government said it is working to issue replacement licenses to anyone who has had both their license and card numbers compromised.

There is no information at this time on whether they will be replaced for free or at a cost.

“All customers who do this will be contacted by Access Canberra once the next steps are identified,” an ACT Government statement said.

Currently the fee for a replacement card is $42.60 and the ACT Government currently says any new card will only have a replacement card license number, not a new license number.

Western Australia, Northern Territory and Tasmania

At this stage, these states or territories have not heard anything about what Optus customers can do regarding driving licences.