Anthony Albanese tells Dominic Perrottet to tear down Sydney Roosters sign at new Allianz Stadium

A heated conversation between Anthony Albanese and Dom Perrottet has ended with the Premier demanding that the NSW Premier tear down a sign at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium that reads ‘Home of the Sydney Roosters’.

The pair were filmed at a charity cricket match at Kirribilli House on Thursday, with Mr Albanese expressing his anger at the Roosters’ signage being allowed at the new $900 million ground developed by the State Liberal Government.

The Labor prime minister is a life member of the Roosters’ rivals, the South Sydney Rabbitohs, who had planned to share the lavish new 65,000 stadium with the eastern suburbs club when the project was under construction.

But after the Rooster’s and the NSW Government reached a $12.5 million deal for a high-performance center at the venue, South Sydney opted to stay at Accor Stadium in Homebush.

However, many Souths fans still see the Moore Park ground – located in South Sydney – as their spiritual home.

A heated exchange between Anthony Albanese and Dom Perrottet has resulted in the Premier demanding that the NSW Premier tear down a sign at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium that reads “Home of the Sydney Roosters”

The charity match the couple were part of was organized by radio duo Fitzy and Wippa.

Fitzy & Wippa’s First XI Backyard Cricket match was held at Mr Albanese’s own official residence, Kirribilli House.

Sir. Albanese and Mr. Perrottet was on opposite sides of the charity match when the conversation turned to the sign, which has recently been covered by A-League soccer team Sydney FC.

“It’s got a Roosters sign, how did they do that?” Mr Albanese said in the conversation filmed by Daily Telegraph.

The Prime Minister and Fitzy shared a laugh, but the Prime Minister did not seem amused and said: ‘No, tear it down!’

Anthony Albanese (left) and Dom Perrottet (second right) were filmed at a charity cricket match at Kirribilli House on Thursday, with Mr Albanese expressing his anger at the Roosters’ signage being allowed at the new $900 million ground developed by the state Liberals government

The pair were filmed at a charity cricket match at Kirribilli House on Thursday, with the Prime Minister expressing her anger at the Roosters signage being allowed on the new $900m. stadium

Sir. Perrottet, realizing that Mr Albanese was dead serious, backed off and said: ‘I don’t want it to be an exclusive plot …. We can tear it down.’

Venues NSW chairman Tony Shepherd said he was “surprised and disappointed” by the conversation between the pair and said the removal of the sign would be a “serious breach of contract”.

“They pay ground rent on those facilities … it helps us pay the operating costs,” he said.

The Prime Minister was part of ‘Team Fitzy’ along with Mark Ferguson, Colin Fassnidge and Mel McLaughlin.

The NSW Premier, who was part of ‘Team Wippa’, was joined by former NRL star Beau Ryan, Conrad Sewell, Richard Wilkins and Ben Fordham.

At one point during the cricket match, the Prime Minister was overheard trash-talking the NSW Premier, calling his bowling ‘pretty average’.

Anthony Albanese ends Premier’s cricket tradition of embarrassment as he smashes a delivery from NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet out of the park at Kirribilli House

By Kristy Williams

Anthony Albanese has taken to the lawns of Kirribilli House to play some backyard cricket – and in the process has graciously ended the record of Australian prime ministers embarrassing themselves with bat and ball in hand.

Albanese attended ‘Fitzy and Wippa’s Backyard Cricket game’ at the official Prime Minister’s residence in Kirribilli in the shadow of the Sydney Harbor Bridge.

Hosted by Nova radio hosts Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald, a former AFL star, and Michael Wipfli, the game featured two star-studded teams captained by the presenters.

The Prime Minister captained one team with Fitzgerald, while NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet captained the other with Wipfli.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese carries the ‘First Dog’, Toto, onto the pitch during a game of backyard cricket at the official residence of Kirribilli House

Sir. Albanese faced the prospect of humbling himself like previous Australian prime ministers who fell very much into the ‘can’t bowl, can’t bowl’ category – as the late Shane Warne would say.

Former Prime Minister John Howard’s humiliating attempt to bowl in India remains a source of national shame, while Bob Hawke famously had his glasses broken when he failed to handle a short ball in a politician’s game.

The new prime minister feared he would follow in those footsteps.

“Let me say that as a cricketer I am a good politician,” Mr Albanese said in a pre-match interview.

He needn’t have worried. The Prime Minister smashed a double-jumper from Mr Perrottet out of the park with a cross that channeled David Warner – and he would no doubt have been delighted to have served ‘six and out’.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese showed good technique when bowling during the match

Sir. Albanese might have looked a little unorthodox at times but managed to hit the ball with good power

Albanese wore merchandise from his beloved NRL club, the South Sydney Rabbitohs

Crowds of spectators filled the stunning Kirribilli House sloping lawns as the Prime Minister swipes one through the cover

Albanese was even better with the ball in hand and his somewhat mechanical action produced decent results.

His skills even filtered down to the Prime Minister’s ‘first dog’, Toto.

Albanese said on an Instagram Story ahead of the match that he was sure she would be ‘man of the match’ ‘because she is very good at chasing balls’.

He had to stop the game on one occasion when the enthusiastic Cavoodle couldn’t resist sprinting onto the pitch when the ball was thrown.

DOG ON THE PLATE! The Prime Minister interrupts the match as ‘the first dog’, Toto, swipes through the game

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet shows good batting technique as he smokes the ball through midwicket as Australian cricketer Nathan Lyon looks on

Mr. Perrottet also sent down some left-arm medium pacers – although they didn’t always hit the intended target

Radio host and former AFL player Ryan Fitzgerald (left) talks to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ahead of the match at Kirribilli House

Celebrities such as Lynne McGranger, Beau Ryan, Conrad Sewell, Richard Wilkins, Ben Fordham and Karl Stefanovic also attended the match.

Australian cricketers Stella Campbell, Nathan Lyon and Brett Lee did their best to improve the level of play.

It wasn’t just a hit and a giggle either. $15,000 was raised for Ronald McDonald House Charities in Sydney.