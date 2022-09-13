Anthony Albanese stumbles over public holiday for Queen’s death on 2GB with ‘Melbourne’ comment

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been summoned live on radio during a bizarre ramble over next week’s holiday on September 22 to mourn the Queen.

Asked by Ben Fordham at 2GB to explain how the holiday wouldn’t lead to the cancellation of long-booked hospital appointments, Mr Albanese tripped over himself.

“The day after in Melbourne, for the doctors in Melbourne…is a holiday because it’s the day before the AFL grand final,” he said.

Fordham interrupted to ask, “So what does that mean?” and then the Prime Minister stumbled on.

“Well, think about it, the AFL grand final takes place every year, they have a day off every year… the Friday before,” he said, before finally forming a coherent sentence.

The announcement of the public holiday on Thursday to commemorate the Queens Victorians will be given a four day break as they already have the following day off for the ALF grand final.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been on the defensive over the announcement of a public holiday on September 22 to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Pictured, The Queen and Duchess of Cornwall travel in a carriage to Buckingham Palace along The Mall in London

“This is an event in 70 years and I am sure that, with a little common sense, these problems can be solved,” the prime minister said Tuesday morning.

“Of course, if anyone needs chemotherapy on that day, they should get it.”

Fordham asked Mr Albanese about the ‘unintended consequences’ of the sudden holiday, which will see small businesses paying fines and people who have been on hospital waiting lists for months or even years having to wait again.

‘I note that your words were ‘could be, could be’. The truth is, for example, there are operations every day of the year,” the prime minister said.

“This is not a statement that no one is allowed to do anything on Thursday, September 22.”

Mr Albanese then gave a few different explanations for the day off.

First, he said, “What it is is a statement that I and every prime minister and prime minister have agreed that Thursday, September 22, should be a national day of mourning.”

Then he said it was on that day. “Because of protocols that have been in place for decades, it was stated that National Day of Remembrance should be the day after the Governor General (David Hurley) and myself returned from London.

“These are not things that were introduced under my premiership, this has worked out over many, many years,” he said.

Albanian said it was important to “recognize Queen Elizabeth II’s contribution over such a long period of time.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (pictured) stumbled upon a reasonable question on the radio on Tuesday morning

“This is a major global event. It’s important that you consider the counterfactual, that’s the opportunity it presents to people who want to celebrate and commemorate the life and service of Queen Elizabeth II.”

He said this would mean more business for cafes and restaurants in the day.

“If you’re a small hospitality business, it’s going to be huge, a huge amount of activity on that day I can imagine, as there is on days like Boxing Day or Australia Day, both of which are also public holidays.”

‘What we see are Australians on the road. And Australians will be out and about that day.

“They will be talking about the contribution, the life of service Queen Elizabeth has made to Australia, to the Commonwealth and even to the world,” he said.

Anthony Albanese said King Charles (pictured) will have ‘a permanent invitation to come to Australia as our head of state’

Despite the Prime Minister’s reassurance, the Australian Medical Association is concerned about the impact of the holiday on surgeries, with hospitals already under pressure from a backlog caused by the pandemic.

But NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard backed Mr Albanian and said people booked for surgery on September 22 should assume it will go ahead unless the hospital in question contacts them.

Mr Hazzard has instructed NSW Health to encourage all local health districts to retain as much of their scheduled elective surgery as possible, subject to staff availability.

In South Australia, retail trading hours will be similar to Anzac Day, meaning shops must remain closed until noon as a sign of respect.

“Given the inevitable late notice of this decision, there will be some disruption for some South Australians,” Prime Minister Peter Malinauskas said in a statement.

Anthony Albanese said hospital appointments should continue as normal on the holiday to mourn the Queen. Pictured is a man holding up a blood bag for life-saving surgery

Larger shops in Adelaide and the suburbs can open from 12 noon to 9 p.m. and employees are subject to public holiday penalties, in accordance with employment contracts.

South Australian schools and banks will be closed.

The SA government said it was still making arrangements in public hospitals to ensure that as many elective surgeries as possible can take place.

But it noted that this was made more difficult by the closure of schools and nurseries, which reduced health care workers’ commutes to work.

Patients with bookings at public hospitals in SA for September 22 are being told by the government not to contact their hospital until arrangements are finalized, which will be Friday.

The SA government said it was still making arrangements in public hospitals for the public holiday on Thursday, September 22. Pictured is a South Australian ambulance

In Victoria, the day will be a normal trading day, as is the case for Grand Final Friday, Boxing Day and other holidays.

“Employers and employees seeking information about their rights and obligations regarding holidays should seek advice from their business associations or relevant unions,” the government said.

The Victorian government also announced that the public holiday to mark the Sovereign’s birthday on the second Monday in June is now known as the King’s Birthday, rather than the Queen’s Birthday.

The Queensland health department said Monday was still seeking advice on surgeries and other arrangements.

Mr Albanian said he would invite the new king to Australia.

‘King Charles receives a permanent invitation to come to Australia as our head of state.

“Of course he is very familiar with Australians and he would be very welcome here,” he said.