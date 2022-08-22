<!–

The Labor federal government ranks high in a new poll of voters and appears to have an extended honeymoon period since winning office three months ago.

A Resolve Strategic poll published in Nine newspapers on Tuesday shows that Labor has increased its primary vote to 42 percent, from about 33 percent ahead of the May 21 election.

The coalition’s majority vote has fallen to 28 percent from 36 percent.

Anthony Albanese leads opposition leader Peter Dutton with 55 to 17 percent on preferred prime ministerial duties.

“It is not uncommon for a new administration to enjoy a honeymoon period when voters are hopeful of change under the new management,” Resolve director Jim Reed told Nine newspapers.

But the magnitude of Labor’s vote win is more than that. This is a relieved electorate that confirms that they have made the right choice together.’

The 2011 voter poll was conducted Wednesday through Sunday as headlines made headlines over revelations that former Prime Minister Scott Morrison himself had secretly sworn into five ministerial portfolios.

Labor Secretary Bill Shorten said the poll showed that the party’s positivity continued in the election.

Peter Dutton (left) struggles for popularity according to a recent poll

‘Yes it’s OK. The goodwill continues,” he told Nine’s Today Show.

Television networks broadcast social media footage of Mr Albanese cooking a beer on Tuesday morning and being cheered on by the crowd at a concert at Sydney’s Enmore Theater on Monday evening.

“I’m relieved where we’re going in Australia so I think you saw an outpouring of that last night,” Mr Shorten said after showing the clip.