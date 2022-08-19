Anthony Albanese snaps at Allison Langdon over Scott Morrison ministry scandal

<!–

An agitated Anthony Albanese has insisted he wasn’t caught up in convicting Scott Morrison for his covert ministerial roles in a tense TV interview.

The prime minister snapped at Today Show host Allison Langdon on Friday as she wondered if the ordeal had distracted him from more pressing national topics.

She referred to comments by John Howard, who said that Mr Albanese should not “get caught up in the scandal” and “stop acting like an opposition leader.”

“Is the guy you beat really the top priority now that we’re dealing with an inflation and energy crisis?” said Langdon.

“You have family who sleep in tents and cars because they can’t find a place to live.”

Mr Albanian fired back and said he only spoke of Mr Morrison during the interview because Langdon had asked him about it.

“You just asked Ally about Scott Morrison and I gave you the answer,” he said.

‘If you ask me a question about inflation or the economy, I will answer it. This is not an issue I have chosen to raise.”

Langdon had previously asked Mr Albanese if he would launch a royal commission into the government and its handling of the Covid pandemic.

It came after it was revealed that Morrison had secretly assigned himself to five ministerial roles during the pandemic between 2020 and 2021.

“We will have to examine in some form what we did right, what we did wrong, how we can do better, if such a global incident happens in the future,” Mr Albanese said.

Scott Morrison has defended his decision to swear to himself by five portfolios

“We do have to undergo an investigation, and it will be in one form or another, but we’ll make that decision in the future.”

Mr Albanese has been an outspoken critic of Mr Morrison after giving himself the authority to act as Minister of Health, Finance, Resources and Home Affairs and as Treasurer.

On Wednesday, Mr. Albanese criticized Mr. Morrison’s performance with a bizarre reference to the 90s movie Fight Club starring Brad Pitt.

“The first rule of the power grab club is don’t talk about the power grab club, and Scott Morrison broke that rule today,” he said. (In the hit movie, the first line of “fight club” was not to talk about “fight club.”)

Mr Albanese said: ‘Scott Morrison was evasive, he was defensive, he was passive-aggressive and of course he was selfish.’

Voiced raised to reporters in Brisbane, a passionate Albanian Mr Morrison demanded his apologies to the public.

‘How about an apology to the Australian people? The Australian people went to an election not knowing it had taken place, not knowing there was a shadow government operating in darkness, with no transparency,” he said.

Morrison has maintained that Australians would not understand his seizure of power because they had never been prime minister, and he claimed that he was not acting like a tin dictator because he was democratically elected.

“If I had been in the situation where those powers had to be used, I believe now was the time to have that conversation [with the ministers] because then the powers would be introduced,” he said on Wednesday.

“The powers are set up as emergency power.”