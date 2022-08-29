Anthony Albanese slammed over Murdoch boss meeting and oil and gas drilling in Commonwealth waters

Anthony Albanese faces anger and criticism from his left flank after opening vast swaths of Australian waters to gas and oil exploration and visiting Murdoch media bosses.

Despite campaigns to take action on climate change, and just days after the House of Representatives passed a 43 percent emissions reduction target, Mr Albanian cleared 47,000 square kilometers for fossil fuel drilling last Wednesday.

Resources Minister Madeleine King – a member of the right-wing Labor faction – said the release was necessary to reduce future domestic gas shortages.

Global gas prices have soared this year as a result of sanctions on Russian energy exports following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Albanese, who is high in the polls and will be in power for 100 days on Monday, supported the move by saying that fossil fuels will be important in the coming years and being light-hearted to journalists “you came here by car” to make his point. to prove.

The Greens, teal independents and even some of his own social media supporters rejected the decision, some calling the way he justified it “insulting.”

Writer and environmentalist Sean Doherty, who supported Mr Albanian during the election campaign, wrote a scathing Instagram post on Sunday in which he raped the decision and said Mr Albanian had had a “sh*t week.”

“Very disappointed that the climate wars are far from over. He spoke big game in the election, and this week he turned around and handed the gasgronks 46,000 square miles of new offshore exploration area to play with,” he wrote.

Doherty accused Mr Albanese of using the language of former Energy Secretary Angus Taylor by asking journalists if they were traveling by car.

“But it wasn’t just those who did the orders of their gas masters … it was Angus Taylor’s gaslight talking points that Albo drove out at the time,” he wrote.

“When he was challenged by a newscast about the acreage release, he asked him if he had driven to the press conference in a car.”

Journalist and activist Rachel Withers criticized Mr. Albanese for trying to “pretend that anyone who proposes weaning our society off fossil fuels is demanding that we go cold turkey,” saying these kinds of arguments were more “offensive” when it came from “the new Labor Prime Minister came”. “Ender of the Climate Wars”.

Doherty also criticized Mr Albanese for meeting News Corp co-chair Lachlan Murdoch and the company’s editors in Sydney on Wednesday along with Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Secretary Penny Wong.

The Murdoch press has not supported Labor in an election since Kevin Rudd and has taken a notoriously hostile stance on climate change action.

“At the end of the week, he snuck into Holt Street for a secret meeting with the Murdochs. What could that be about?? I would like [to] think this was all part of a long game, but unfortunately it looks more like the fossil fuel industry’s long game than its own,” Doherty wrote.

The release from Commonwealth offshore waters includes 10 areas in the Bonaparte, Browse, Carnarvon and Gippsland basins off the coasts of the Northern Territory, Western Australia, Victoria and the Ashmore and Cartier Islands.

Greens leader Adam Bandt rejected the move, saying the decision violates the government’s recent climate change laws, which set a 43 percent emissions reduction target by 2030.

“The ink of climate legislation is not even dry and the government is already undoing it,” he told ABC Radio on Friday.

‘You don’t end the climate wars by opening new coal, oil and gas projects.

“This is a step that will take us further away from a safe climate and one that we will urge to stop.”

Teal independents also voiced their opposition, with Zali Steggall saying the move “adds fuel to the fires of climate change.”

The debate on climate legislation will resume in the Senate when the federal parliament is in session in September.

While the government struck a deal with the Greens to get the legislation through the Senate, Mr Bandt said the party would continue to call for a moratorium on new coal and gas projects.

Despite the anger of the Greens and climate activists on his left wing, Mr Albanian is high in the polls with a Resolve Political Monitor poll last Tuesday showing that Labor has raised its primary vote to 42 percent, from about 33 percent before May 21. . election.

The coalition’s majority vote has fallen to 28 percent from 36 percent.