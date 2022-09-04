Anthony Albanese shares Father’s Day photo with his son as he appears to crop out his ex-wife

<!–

Anthony Albanese posted an adorable throwback photo next to his son Nathan to celebrate Father’s Day.

The Australian Prime Minister shared the image of his only child pushing a toy pram with a stuffed white rabbit in the seat through a government building.

“Happy Father’s Day,” he wrote, appearing to cut out his ex-wife and former NSW Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Tebbutt.

Anthony Albanese, his mother Maryanne and newborn Nathan

Nathan stole his father’s show on election night with people calling the 21-year-old “Australia’s most eligible bachelor.”

Mr Albanese described his young son as his “good luck charm” earlier in the campaign and paid tribute to him and his mother in his victory speech.

“To my proudest achievement, my son, Nathan. Thank you, mate, for your love and support,” the Prime Minister said.

“Your mother, who is here tonight, Carmel, we are both so proud of the caring, wonderful, smart young man you have become.”

The pair shared a tender moment onstage, which captured the hearts of adoring Aussies watching at home.

‘Nathan Albanese is a very handsome young man. And Mama Carmel is in the crowd and recognized! How beautiful,” one woman tweeted.

Anthony Albanese celebrates winning the premiership with his partner Jodie and son Nathan

“Good old Nathan Albanese has all the ‘holy f**k my daddy’s prime minister’ look,” one man tweeted.

‘More than a tear. Albo also thanked Carmel Tebbutt (Nathan’s mother), his son Nathan and his partner Jodie Haydon. Says a lot about the man who is Albanian,’ said another woman.

‘Anthony Albanese is a good person, a decent person. Here he is with his ‘proudest achievement’, his son Nathan and his new partner,” a man posted on Twitter.

“We will protect Nathan Albanian at all costs,” said another.

Mr Albanese said his son, who is still completing university in Sydney, does not know whether he will live in Kirribilli House or stay at their family home in Marrickville.