Anthony Albanese set to announce Australia’s first referendum in 20 years

Anthony Albanese plans to announce the country’s first referendum in 20 years, asking Australians whether they support an Indigenous voice in the constitution to advise parliament on issues affecting the people of the First Nations.

The posed question is, “Do you support an amendment to the Constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice?”

The prime minister will reveal how to change the constitution at the Garma Festival in the Northern Territory on Saturday.

The federal government will recommend adding three sentences to the constitution with the first reading: “There will be a body called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.”

Mr Albanese will tell indigenous leaders, campaigners and advocates gathered in northeast Arnhem about the “simple proposal.”

“A simple principle,” he will say. ‘A question from the heart.

Anchoring a vote becomes a national achievement. It will be above politics.’

If the referendum goes through, it would be the first in more than 20 years. Only eight of the 44 Australian referendums have passed since 1901.

Mr Albanian acknowledges the risk of the referendum failing amid concerns that opponents of indigenous recognition were deliberately confusing the public.

‘A referendum is a high threshold to take, you know that and so are we’, he tells those present.

“We recognize the risks of failure, but we choose not to dwell on it – because we see this referendum as a great opportunity for Australia.”

In a touching ceremony at the festival on Friday, Mr Albanian said Australians should “cherish” and celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture.

“We should recognize it in our national birth certificate, the Constitution of Australia,” he said to cheers and applause from the crowd of about 600 people.

“My government will take advantage of your generous offer of the Uluru Declaration to join First Nations people on the road to reconciliation, to make that journey.

“To accept the generous and gracious offer, which goes beyond what could reasonably be expected given the history of this great island continent since 1788.”

Wiradjuri man Geoff Scott said the opportunity for a vote had arrived and if it is missed, it may not return for another generation.

“It’s something that’s been evolving for over 30 years and the time is now right for a change,” Scott told AAP at the festival on Friday.

“We are on the cusp of something very monumental and spectacular.”

Scott said a vote to parliament would help Indigenous people focus on closing the gap, and every Australian should want that.

“We don’t want to lose another generation. That’s what The Voice is about,” he said.

