Anthony Albanese says government ‘can’t solve everything’ when asked about inflation

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has had his own ‘not my job’ moment as he was grievous about the cost of living in Australia.

Mr Albanese was questioned on Wednesday about rising inflation during a conversation with Sydney radio station 2GB but stated the government “cannot fix everything”.

‘Some things are out of our control. For example, the Russian invasion of Ukraine had a huge impact on energy prices and supply chains around the world,” he said.

“In the UK, for example, we have seen inflation rise to double digits. In North America it is much higher than here.’

Mr. Albanese’s predecessor Scott Morrison has been criticized for his “not my job” mantra in answering a range of issues, most notably saying “I ain’t holding a snake, mate” when asked about his Hawaiian Vacation During the 2019-20 Wildfire Crisis.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese responded to questions about Australia’s floundering economy by saying his government ‘cannot fix everything’

Australians struggle to cover day-to-day costs while wage growth is significantly below inflation, driving up the price of food and energy

Mr Albanese told 2GB that his government would instead focus on delivering on election promises, including cheaper childcare and medicines.

“We want to ensure that we can counter the downward pressure on inflation by addressing supply-side issues,” he said.

“There are things the government can do. Of course it can’t solve everything, but we are very focused because we understand the pressure families are under out there.”

Mr Albanian has come under harsh criticism for focusing on Scott Morrison’s secret ministry appointments rather than the inflation crisis since he returned from his vacation in early August

Albanian has faced harsh criticism for choosing to tackle Morrison’s secret ministry appointments rather than crippling inflation since returning from his vacation in early August.

Inflation has skyrocketed 6.1 percent in 12 months, pushing up food and energy costs, while wages have only risen 2.6 percent.

Interest rates have continued to rise in line with inflation, pushing up monthly mortgage payments while utility bills continue to rise.

Vehicle owners will also have to deal with even more expensive fuel in five weeks, as the fuel tax cut ends on September 28, driving gasoline prices up by about 22 cents per litre.

Mortgage owners are drowning in rising monthly payments due to rising interest rates

Mr Albanese said he wants to combat the rising bills faced by ordinary people by raising wages.

He is expected to discuss the economic crisis at his upcoming Jobs and Skills Summit in early September.

Unemployment, limited skilled workers and wage growth will be discussed at the summit.

Labor treasurer Jim Chalmers will deliver his first budget in October.