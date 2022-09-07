Anthony Albanese roasts Scott Morrison for playing golf despite still collecting his $211k salary

Anthony Albanese has stated that being an MP is a full-time job after Scott Morrison revealed he would pursue other interests while representing his Cook electorate.

Morrison, who has founded a company called Triginta, missed the first week of parliament in July to speak at a conservative leadership summit in Tokyo.

He also stated that he has much more time to play golf now that he is no longer prime minister, despite the fact that he is still collecting his $211,250 annual salary from taxpayers as a backbench MP.

In a press conference on Wednesday morning, Mr Albanian said MPs should serve their constituents every day.

‘I think being a member of parliament is a full-time job. And members of the House of Representatives have a great privilege and honor to represent their local communities,” he said.

“I’ve always represented my local community 365 days a year, no matter what other positions I’ve held.”

Morrison has not revealed what his new company is for, but commentators expect it to be a means for him to collect speaking fees.

In an interview with Paul Murray of Sky News last weekend, Mr Morrison talked about enjoying a more relaxed lifestyle in the Sutherland Shire, south of Sydney, with his wife Jenny and their daughters Abbey and Lily.

“I’ve started playing golf again, I haven’t bought a club in about 15 years,” Morrison said.

“I picked up the bug a bit, so hopefully my swing will be good.”

Scott Morrison (pictured with wife Jenny playing miniature golf) said he played more golf as he adjusted to life away from leading the country

The former prime minister – who made $500,000 in the top job – admitted he would take a side job, but didn’t say what.

“I might do some more stuff, you know, in addition to my parliamentary responsibilities, which a lot of MPs do,” he said.

Commentators expect him to step down as an MP next year.

In the interview, conducted at the Wanda Surf Club overlooking the water in Cronulla, Mr Morrison admitted that he is “deeply sorry” for the toll his time in his family’s top job has taken.

In a candid confession, he said his wife and two daughters made “sacrifices” during his turbulent time as prime minister, but stated he did not regret the decisions he made when he led Australia.

“That is the cost and it is a great and painful price for them and for those who are politicians,” said Mr Morrison.

“But as (former Prime Minister) Tony Abbott used to say ‘we’re volunteers and they’re conscripts’ and that’s probably one of the most sincere things Tony has ever said, very wise.”

After taking over from Malcolm Turnbull as Prime Minister in 2018, Mr Morrison saw his term in office marked by controversy.

He was in hot water in late 2019 when he was spotted in Hawaii during the 2019-20 Black Summer wildfire crisis.

Mr Morrison then oversaw a painfully slow rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines, seeing his popularity plummet.

It was recently revealed that the former prime minister secretly empowered himself to act as health minister, finance minister, resource minister, interior minister and treasurer in 2020 and 2021 – a move that will take all sides of the world. politics was criticized for being undemocratic.

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison is pictured with wife Jenny and daughters Abbey and Lily as he conceded the election earlier this year

But Mr Morrison said the ‘storm’ of the Covid pandemic is now being judged by those who are ‘safe ashore’.

“Many people thought I had powers that, ironically, I hadn’t given recent events. And the powers I did have, they’re not happy I used them,” he said.

‘What I don’t like is getting involved in the back and forth of the political circus of this and that and this and that arguing and reacting to this criticism or to someone having a sled at you.

“Okay, they’re making fun of me, I’m just not part of it.

“I think someone should just break the circuit here. I could respond to this allegation, this accusation, and this slander… but I don’t want to, I’m not bitter, I’m grateful, I’m grateful.”

Labor took on the scandal with former Supreme Court Justice Virginia Bell to lead an investigation mounted by the Albanian government.

Morrison apologized for “insulting” his colleagues, but he remained defiant in defending his actions where necessary.

“I always tried to do what was best for the country,” Morrison said.

Asked if he should have apologized sooner, Mr Morrison said: “I’ve explained the situation and I don’t expect everyone to agree.”