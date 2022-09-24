Anthony Albanese roasts Gil McLachlan over Brownlow incident on grand final breakfast

The 59-year-old also referenced former Prime Minister Tony Abbott in the hilarious introduction

The Prime Minister said he was lucky McLachlan didn’t have to pronounce his Italian surname because of his stuff-up with Christian Petracca

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese sent the AFL Grand Final breakfast crowd into hysterics after roasting AFL boss Gil McLachlan for his mispronunciation of Italian surnames that saw star Christian Petracca blasted at the Brownlow Medal Awards.

Albanese tore McLachlan to shreds at the traditional big dance breakfast hosted by the North Melbourne Kangaroos.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks during the 2022 North Melbourne Grand Final breakfast on Saturday morning

After his introduction, the 59-year-old chief executive congratulated Gil McLachlan on his time in the AFL and made a cheeky dig at his Brownlow Medal.

“I’m glad you didn’t have to do the honor of introducing me today,” Albanese said.

‘I understand Christian Petracca that you have a few problems with Italian surnames.’

Board members and Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton burst into laughter, with McLachlan visibly taken aback by the jab.

McLachlan laughs off embarrassment after being grilled by Anthony Albanese for mispronouncing Italian surnames

However, Albanese’s antics did not end there.

The Rabbitohs supporter was referring to Tony Abbott when talking about the AFL’s famous Yarra parade, where grand final players float down the river as fans flock to the banks.

“To Gil, I would say after watching the parade on the Yarra yesterday, to quote a former prime minister, ‘we’ve got to stop the boats.’

The crowd erupted again before Albanese began the formalities of his speech.

McLachlan was blasted for his statement by star Demons midfielder Christian Petracca while announcing points for the Brownlow Medal.

Demons star Christian Petracca looks on during the Brownlow Medal points tally where he finished sixth

The 26-year-old, who finished sixth with 24 votes, was seen saying ‘it’s Petracca, dammit’ just after the boss read out his name.

McLachlan had repeatedly pronounced his surname ‘Pet-rack-a’ when the correct pronunciation is ‘Pet-rah-ka’.

Fox Footy posted Albanese’s hilarious jab on Twitter with the caption ‘Albo out here doing GEAR’.

Albanese puts his boot to the ball during an AFL Reclink Community Cup match in Marrickville, 2019

The Prime Minister has already backed the AFL in their future ventures during his short tenure in the top job, backing their bid to expand into Tasmania.

Over the past two decades, Hawthorn, North Melbourne and St Kilda have all played home games on the Apple Isle – the Saints’ deal ended in 2006 – and Tasmania has long been a contender to be home to the next AFL team.

In 2019, Albanese took to the pitch for a charity event where he was seen decked out in local Western Walers kit.

Albanese dons his Sydney Swans scarf during the North Melbourne Grand Final Breakfast on Saturday morning

After the speech, the Prime Minister took pictures with Kangaroos president Sonya Hood and 1996 premiership player Dani Laidley, wearing his Sydney Swans scarf.