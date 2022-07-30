Prime Minister Anthony Albanian has recommended changes to the constitution as Australia takes historic steps towards an Indigenous vote in parliament.

Albanian told indigenous leaders, campaigners and advocates gathered on Saturday at the Garma festival in northeast Arnhem Land that many have waited decades to hear: the nation is ready for reform.

His recommendations ahead of a referendum include adding three sentences to the constitution to establish the vote, as a starting point for discussion.

“This may not be the final form of words, but I think that way we can get to a final form of words,” he said.

The first of the three recommended sentences to be added to the Constitution reads: “There will be a body called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanian has recommended changes to the constitution as Australia takes landmark steps towards an Indigenous vote to parliament

Mr Albanese told indigenous leaders, campaigners and advocates who had gathered in northeast Arnhem about the “simple proposal.”

“A simple principle,” he will say. ‘A question from the heart.

Anchoring a vote becomes a national achievement. It will be above politics.’

If the referendum goes through, it would be the first in more than 20 years. Only eight of the 44 Australian referendums have passed since 1901.

If the referendum goes through, it would be the first in more than 20 years. Pictured is Anthony Albanese with Yothu Yindi board member Djaawa Yunupingu during the Garma Festival in the northeast of Arnhem Land, Northern Territory

Mr Albanian acknowledged the risk of the referendum failing, out of concern that opponents of the recognition of indigenous peoples were deliberately confusing the public.

“A referendum is a high threshold to take, you know that and so are we,” he said.

“We recognize the risks of failure, but we choose not to dwell on it – because we see this referendum as a great opportunity for Australia.”

In a touching ceremony at the festival on Friday, Mr Albanian said Australians should “cherish” and celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture.

“We should recognize it in our national birth certificate, the Constitution of Australia,” he said to cheers and applause from the crowd of about 600 people.

“My government will take advantage of your generous offer of the Uluru Declaration to join First Nations people on the road to reconciliation, to make that journey.

“To accept the generous and gracious offer, which goes beyond what could reasonably be expected given the history of this great island continent since 1788.”

He will also add that the reform would end “121 years of Commonwealth governments that arrogantly thought they knew enough to impose their own solutions on Aboriginal people.”

The federal government will recommend adding three sentences to the constitution with the first reading: “There will be a body called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.

Wiradjuri man Geoff Scott said the opportunity for a vote had arrived and if it is missed, it may not return for another generation.

“It’s something that has been evolving for over 30 years and the time is now right for a change,” Mr Scott said on Friday.

“We are on the cusp of something very monumental and spectacular.”

Scott said a vote to parliament would help Indigenous people focus on closing the gap, and every Australian should want that.

Speaking at a touching ceremony at the festival on Friday, Mr Albanese said Australians should “cherish” and celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture.

“We don’t want to lose another generation. That’s what The Voice is about,” he said.

Northern Territory Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price previously said a vote to parliament would further divide black and white Australia.

“This government has yet to demonstrate how this proposed Vote will deliver practical results and unite rather than drive a wedge between Indigenous and Non-Indigenous Australia,” said Ms Price.

Mr Albanese shut down the suggestion, saying it would not involve “special treatment.”

“It will be an unshakable source of advice and accountability,” he said.