Anthony Albanese has been accused of being “obsessed” with Scott Morrison and pursuing the secret jobs scandal, purely to inflict as much political damage on the coalition as possible.

The prime minister – who is high in the polls – announced on Tuesday that he will press for an investigation why and how his predecessor secretly swore himself into five ministerial portfolios, despite the movements being ruled completely legally.

Although the type of study has not yet been decided, comparisons are already being made with when Tony Abbott called two royal commissions related to the former Labor government.

One examined Kevin Rudd’s 2009 Home Insulation Program, in which four Traditions were killed, and the other examined union corruption and included the interrogation of Julia Gillard’s 1990 former boyfriend, Bruce Wilson.

Scott Morrison (pictured with wife Jenny) swore in as Secretary of Health, Finance, Resources, Home Affairs and Treasurer in 2020 and 2021, without telling the public or cabinet

Mr Albanese has tried to speak out for all suggestions that his research is politically motivated.

“It should not be a political investigation, but an investigation with an eminent person with a legal background to consider all the implications,” he said on Tuesday.

But coalition MPs believe the prime minister is pursuing the issue for his own political gain.

Luke Howarth, Liberal MP for Petrie and Shadow Minister for Defense Industry, told the Daily Mail Australia: ‘Australians don’t want this negative policy.

Tony Abbott called a Royal Commission investigating union corruption and included the questioning of Julia Gillard’s ex-boyfriend Bruce Wilson. Ms Gillard was pictured in 2013 with her more recent boyfriend Tim Mathieson

Ex-union official and Julia Gillard’s former boyfriend, Bruce Wilson

‘Anthony Albanese is obsessed with Scott Morrison, which I find disturbing.

“He should continue to rule, stop looking in the rearview mirror and focus on his obligations, such as cutting energy bills by $275 a year.”

Mr Morrison has secretly sworn in as Secretary of State for Health, Finance, Resources, Home Affairs and Treasurer in 2020 and 2021, without telling the public or cabinet.

Legal advice from the Solicitor General to Mr Albanese said Mr Morrison’s moves were completely legal but ‘undermined’ the principle of responsible government.

Mr Albanese said he will ensure that all future ministerial appointments are made public.

But even after he clears the loophole, he still wants a further investigation.

“Clearly, we need to ensure that there is absolute confidence in our political system going forward,” he said on Tuesday.

Mr Morrison has said he will cooperate but insisted that any Covid-19 investigation should also involve state prime ministers.

Liberal Senator Hollie Hughes also said an investigation focusing only on Morrison would be wrong.

Another Tony Abbott royal commission investigated Kevin Rudd’s 2009 Home Insulation Program in which four tradies were killed. Mr Rudd is pictured with wife Therese Rein in 2008

“An inquiry into the national Covid response, including the actions of the former Prime Minister, is the right way forward,” she told Daily Mail Australia.

“All leaders, including prime ministers, must be monitored. Not just Scott Morrison.

She added: “The Solicitor General’s opinion has cleared the former Prime Minister of any illegality. It’s time for Anthony Albanese to move on.”

Deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley urged Mr Albanese to focus on the cost of living crisis, saying: “I do not support the continued focus on events from two years ago.”

Liberal Senator Hollie Hughes said an investigation focusing only on Mr Morrison would be wrong

And Mr Abbott said a review would be better than an investigation, adding, “If you’re not getting good, sensible behavior, it’s best to use the political process.”

Malcolm Turnbull said the investigation should examine officials who were aware of Morrison’s coup but failed to push back.

It comes after a Resolve Strategic poll published Tuesday in Nine newspapers shows that Labor has increased its primary vote to 42 percent, from about 33 percent ahead of the May 21 election.

The coalition’s majority vote has fallen to 28 percent from 36 percent.

Mr Albanese leads opposition leader Peter Dutton with 55 to 17 percent on the preferred prime ministerial duties.

“It is not uncommon for a new administration to enjoy a honeymoon period when voters are hopeful of change under the new management,” Resolve director Jim Reed told Nine newspapers.

But the magnitude of Labor’s vote win is more than that. This is a relieved electorate that confirms that they have made the right choice together.’

The 2011 voter poll was conducted Wednesday through Sunday when the outcry over the revelations Morrison himself had secretly sworn in on five ministerial portfolios made headlines.

Labor Secretary Bill Shorten said the poll showed that the party’s positivity continued in the election.