Anthony Albanese promises Australians a public holiday if the Socceroos win the World Cup

Categories: Australia

Anthony Albanese promises Australians a day of celebration if the Socceroos win the World Cup – but they have a long way to go

By Nic White in Canberra for Daily Mail Australia

published: 04:48, Dec 1, 2022 | Updated: 05:12, Dec 1, 2022

Anthony Albanese has almost promised a holiday for Australians if the Socceroos take part in the World Cup.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Australian football team on their 1-0 victory over Denmark in the early hours of the morning.

Combined with Saturday night’s victory over Tunisia, it was enough to push Australia through to the knockout round of 16.

Mr Albanese said he was ‘a bit dusty’ after staying up late to watch the match, which started at 02:00 AEDT, as he texted fellow MPs angrily.

“I do note that there are calls all over Australia for a public holiday to be declared, and I say today it was a little late at 4am to declare a public holiday,” he said.

“But if we win the World Cup it might be a different story, so we’ll see how that goes. It may be a little hard to resist.’

However, the Socceroos have a tough road even advancing to the quarter-finals as they face Argentina at 6am AEDT on Sunday.

If the team somehow manages to get through that challenge, it will meet the winner of the Netherlands against the USA on December 10.

