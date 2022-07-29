With Australia heading into a painful economic downturn, Anthony Albanian pledged to ‘get off the ground’ when Labor triumphantly returned to parliament this week.

The country – faced with the twin dangers of rising inflation and falling living standards – would finally see a government “run by adults,” he vowed.

His deputy Richard Marles cut in: ‘This country is under new management. There is a serious group of people in charge.’

Just as well, you’d say.

On Friday, the US plunged into recession amid dire warnings that the rest of the world will soon follow.

Even if Australia manages to avoid a recession, the financial pain of rising inflation and rising interest rates will be felt by households for years to come.

How disappointing, then, was it that Labor was distracted for much of the week, not by the faltering economy, but by symbolic issues such as the display of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags in Parliament, fights over welcome to land failed attempt to dump the Lord’s Prayer.

Anthony Albanese promised to start soon, but some of his team were too distracted by symbolism

Labor returned to government benches in parliament for the first time in nearly a decade

Back at the helm for the first time in nearly a decade, it is worrying that part of Labor seems more interested in virtue signaling than in addressing the real problems facing the nation.

Inflation stands at 6.1 percent and is expected to reach 7.75 percent by the end of 2022, the highest since the March 1990 quarter.

This will more than offset Mr Albanian’s victory by raising the minimum wage by 5.2 percent days after the election.

The costs of goods such as groceries, petrol and building materials are rising even faster, which will have a huge impact on household budgets.

The Reserve Bank will respond by raising interest rates so that mortgage payments will increase by thousands, if not tens of thousands, each year.

But on the first day of parliament, a priority for Labor was to place Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

This symbolic change, denied by the Morrison government two years ago but easily passed on Wednesday, sparked a furious Senate strike by Pauline Hanson.

A nation leader Pauline Hanson (above) stormed out of parliament after it was decided that the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags will be displayed in both the House of Representatives and the Senate

Treasurer Jim Chalmers (above) delivered bad news on Thursday about Australia’s economic future, with inflation projected to be 7.75 percent

“I will never pay respect to (the flag). I find this flag divisive,” she said, calling it “awakening virtue pointers who continued their politics of racial division.”

After blowing that issue up, the One Nation leader dragged welcome to the country’s ceremonies and the country’s recognition back on the agenda.

Parliament has been open for many years with a recognition of the country, but Senator Hanson, furious over the flag issue, refused to sit out Wednesday.

“No, I don’t, and I never will!” she declared angrily as she stormed out of the Senate, and later complained that she heard it on airplanes.

That same day, more unexpected drama unfolded in the upper house when Sue Lines, the newly elected Labor Senate president, struggled to read the Lord’s Prayer.

The Christian tradition of starting a parliament every day dates back to Federation days, but Senator Lines wants it dumped because she’s an atheist.

“If we are sincere about the diversity of parliament, we cannot continue to say a Christian prayer to open the day,” she told The Australian.

Suddenly, an unplanned bit of emotionally charged debate that few voters really care about, and that no one is tangibly affected by, was thrown in like a grenade, distracting everyone from more pressing matters.

Even Bob Katter got involved, claiming Christianity was being attacked and comparing the seven male players who boycotted Thursday night’s NRL game instead of wearing a rainbow jersey to the Holocaust.

Flinders Member Bob Katter (above) told parliament that Christianity is under attack and likened boycotting NRL players to the Holocaust

Prime Minister Anthony Albanian said Australia can expect an adult-led government

Of course, the new Labor government has kept its promise to continue to pass substantial laws and fulfill its policy obligations.

The first piece of legislation submitted to parliament was for 10 days of domestic violence leave so that those fleeing their partner do not have to lose wages.

Shortly after, the long-awaited bill to codify the 43 percent emission reduction target into law, and the reform of care for the elderly followed.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton (above) accused Labor of giving in to unions over the abolition of the ABCC

Crossbench MPs (named left to right) Kate Chaney, Zoe Daniels, Monique Ryan, Allegra Spender and Zalli Steggall were caught chatting during an amendment debate

There was also movement for the creation of the Indigenous Voice of Parliament, an elected body of First Nations representatives enshrined in the Constitution that would advise the government on issues affecting them, and Labor kept its promise to the Australian Government. building and construction committee.

Nevertheless, Labor spent too much time debating symbolic issues of little importance or importance to ordinary Australians struggling with the rising cost of living or wondering how to keep a roof over their heads.

Symbols are fun, and give you a warm feeling for a few minutes, but Australia didn’t just choose Mr Albanese and his crew for that.

Labor came in and talked a big game about how it would run the government ‘as adults’ and ‘don’t waste a day’ – it has already wasted some.