Nearly four million Australians tuned in to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, but less than half the population thinks the country should become a republic.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is on his way back to Australia and has joined more than 2,000 people at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral and related events.

Mr Albanese shared his reflections of the day on Twitter, saying he was “deeply moved by the silent solidarity” of people who had queued all night to pay their respects to the Queen.

“All walks of life united in their sorrow and gratitude,” he wrote. “The funeral service was in that same noble spirit.

Anthony Albanese and partner Jodie Haydon at the Queen’s funeral (pictured)

“Representatives from around the world joined the Royal Family and the British people in giving thanks for the Queen’s life and example, saluting her devotion to duty, faith and family.

“It was a privilege to be part of the Australian delegation and witness the history.”

While Mr Albanian was reluctant to talk about an Australian republic out of respect for the Queen, a Guardian Essential poll published Tuesday found 43 percent support for the constitutional amendment.

There was also a 50-50 split over whether King Charles III should become Australia’s head of state.

Support for a republic is higher for men (52 percent) than for women (35 percent).

Australians will have their own chance to pay tribute to the Queen on Thursday with a public holiday before the National Day of Remembrance, followed by a parliamentary vote of condolence on Friday.

Support for an Australian republic shows a declining trend (file image)

Poll Who should become Australia’s new head of state after the Queen’s death? King Charles III – we must remain a monarchy 351 votes

A president – we should become a republic 47 votes

A national memorial service at Parliament House in Canberra involving federal, state and territory leaders and High Court judges will be the main event of the holiday.

Monday evening Australian time the Queen’s body was taken from London’s Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for a funeral service attended by what has been described as one of the largest gatherings of world leaders.

Queen Elizabeth II was one of the longest reigning monarchs in history, an achievement recognized by the 500 monarchs, heads of state and other leaders who attended the service.

Following the funeral, a commitment service was held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, before the Queen was buried in a private ceremony along with her husband Philip, who died at the age of 99 last year.

She was laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where her father, mother and sister are also buried.

In Sydney, mourners filled the pews at St Andrew’s Cathedral to watch a live screening of the funeral after a solemn choral service and 45 minutes of calling.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, arrive at the Sydney Opera House on March 13, 2006

Deputy Prime Minister Patrick Gorman said Australia’s ties to Britain were deep and the unity expressed after the Queen’s death served as a reminder of those ties.

“What we’ll see when we have the memorial service on Thursday is more research and reflection on those deep ties Queen Elizabeth II had with Australia,” he told ABC on Tuesday.

“I was absolutely surprised how emotional I felt watching the service.”

Gorman said Republicans and monarchists have been able to unite in their admiration for the queen’s longevity, while acknowledging that some in the community, such as Indigenous Australians, may see the monarchy in a darker light.

“It’s very important that those perspectives are shared,” he said.

“Australia’s history, as we know, did not begin in 1788, and indeed not all of our history is history of which we can be proud today.”