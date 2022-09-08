Anthony Albanese pays tribute to the Queen: Read his full statement on behalf of all Australians

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to the Queen’s dedication to duty and service, and solace to Australia in times of crisis, when she died at the age of 96.

The Australian leader got the news of the Queen’s death an hour before the rest of the world was informed via an official announcement.

The Albanian leader expressed his condolences to the royal family, the British people and his own country, which Her Majesty held in high esteem.

His long statement, issued in the early hours of Friday morning, paid tribute to her many accomplishments and incredible strength of character during her 70-year, 214-day reign.

“With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service has come to an end,” he said.

Scroll down to read Anthony Albanese’s full statement

The Queen’s place in the hearts of millions of Australians was as enduring as her lifelong relationship with the former colony. She is pictured receiving flowers from waiting schoolchildren waving flags after a Commonwealth Day Service in Sydney in March 2006

The Australian Prime Minister (pictured in Parliament hours before news of The Queens’ ill health broke) offered his condolences to the Royal Family, the British people and all of his own citizens who held Her Majesty in high esteem

“The Government and people of Australia offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family as they mourn a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother – the person who has been their greatest inner strength for so long.

“Australian hearts go out to the people of the UK who are grieving today, knowing they will feel they have lost part of what makes their nation whole.

“There is comfort in Her Majesty’s own words: ‘Sorrow is the price we pay for love’.”

Mr Albanese, a Republican who is likely to start striving to end the monarchy after a respectable time, said many Australians would feel a strong sense of loss if they woke up to the news on Friday.

“This is a loss we all feel, as few have known a world without Queen Elizabeth II. In her seven remarkable decades on the throne, Her Majesty has been a rare and reassuring constant amid rapid changes,” he said.

Through the noise and tumult of the years she embodied and radiated a timeless decency and an enduring calm.

“From the moment the young princess became queen and bore upon her shoulders the mighty weight of the institution into which she was born, Her Majesty made devotion to duty and service the hallmark of her reign.”

The Queen first visited Australia with Prince Philip in 1954, arriving on the SS Gothic which was steaming into Sydney Harbor after nearly six weeks at sea. She is pictured with Prince Philip in the parliament building in Canberra on that tour

Mr. Albanian noted that the Queen was a loyal friend of Australia, the British Commonwealth’s closest ally, and was loved by many of his people.

He thanked her for the compassion she showed in times of national crisis and loss, such as condolences during national disasters – most recently the Black Summer wildfires of 2019-20.

“She celebrated our good times, she stood with us in the bad. Happy and glorious, but also steadfast. In particular, we remember the compassion and personal kindness she showed to Australians affected by tragedy and disaster.” he said.

All in all, she was a monarch who showed her humanity and did her duty with fidelity, integrity and humor.

“In this she was supported for so long and so lovingly by the late Prince Philip, her ‘strength and stay’ for 73 years.”

The Queen visited Australia in 1954, 1963, 1970, 1973, 1974, 1977, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1986, 1988, 1992, 2000, 2002, 2006 and 2011 – her last time on these coasts. She is pictured in 1981

The Prime Minister recalled how the Queen visited Australia very early in her reign for a famous tour in February 1954 – before he was even born.

“From her famous maiden voyage to Australia, the only reigning sovereign she ever visited, it was clear that Her Majesty had a special place in her heart for Australia,” he said.

“Fifteen more tours before cheering crowds in every part of our country confirmed the special place she had occupied in ours.

Since that first tour, an unfathomable amount has changed on both sides of the world, including Australia’s place in the world and its relationship with Britain, but Mr Albanese noted that she always navigated it dexterously.

“As monarch for more than half of the life of our Federation, the relationship between Australia and Great Britain has matured and evolved during Her Majesty’s reign,” he said.

The Queen’s last visit to Australia came in 2011 when then Labor Prime Minister Julia Gillard described her as ‘an essential constitutional part of Australian democracy’. She is pictured in Perth during that trip

The Queen greeted every change with understanding, good grace and an abiding faith in the judgment of the Australian people.

“This was the deft and diplomatic way she connected the diversity of the modern Commonwealth, countries around the world that will mourn her passing.”

Mr Albanese concluded his statement with a promise that Australians would not soon forget Her Majesty or the boundless esteem they had for her.

“Today marks the end of an era, the end of the second Elizabethan era. This time of mourning will pass, but the deep respect and warm respect Australians have always held for Her Majesty will never fade,” he said.

“May she rest in eternal peace.”