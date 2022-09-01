Anthony Albanese opens up the floodgates to 195,000 new migrants

An additional 35,000 migrants will be admitted to Australia to deal with the massive labor shortages that are crippling the country.

Anthony Albanese has increased the intake from 160,000 to 195,000 for fiscal year 2022-2023.

Home Secretary Clare O’Neil announced the change at the Jobs and Skills summit in Canberra and said the regions will have 34,000 permanent migration places, 9,000 more than last year.

The number of permanent skilled migrants allowed to enter Australia has been increased to 195,000 to tackle the job crisis.

Meanwhile, state-sponsored spots will increase from 11,000 to 31,000.

“Covid offers us an opportunity to reform our immigration system that we will never get back, and I want us to seize it,” said Ms O’Neil.

“The skills shortage in our country is real. And this is not a problem that only affects business and organisations, this is a problem that affects the everyday lives of all Australians.”

The cabinet has not yet announced any changes to the list of jobs that skilled migrants are allowed to do, or the rules around getting a permanent residence.

Currently, thousands of skilled workers are expelled from the country after up to four years in Australia because their jobs do not qualify for a residence permit.

Australia has the second largest skills shortage of the wealthy OECD countries, only after Canada, after 600,000 migrants left during the pandemic.

Speaking at the National Press Club on Monday on the occasion of his 100 days in power, Mr Albanese said he preferred a migration system with more avenues to permanent residence.

Australia suffers from a shortage of engineers (pictured), according to Mr Albanian

“It was probably not the wisest decision during the pandemic to tell anyone who was a temporary visa holder to leave,” Mr Albanese said.

“And to provide them with no income and no support, which means many of them have left, with a bad feeling towards Australia and that’s spreading.”

He added: ‘We have a globalized labor market. And we need to strengthen our reputation. Australia is a great place to live, or to visit, and we should always keep that in mind and I think some of the actions that took place back then were unwise.’

Scott Morrison refused to include temporary migrants in the JobKeeper scheme, unlike the New Zealand government which managed to retain many of its migrant workers with wage subsidies.

There is also a shortage of nurses (photo). Mr Albanian is open to more skilled migration

“I believe we need more pathways to permanent migration than just temporary workers,” he said.

“There are areas and professions that we have, whether that’s nurses, cooks, engineers…where we’re short of skills not for a year, but for decades.

“The idea of ​​training someone and bringing them here for a few years and then finding someone else to do the same job is incredibly inefficient to me.

“It’s much better to give someone a sense of ownership and a stake in this country.

“With the exception of First Nations people, we are all migrants, or descendants of migrants. We are a migration country.’

Companies across the country are struggling to fill job openings, with an unemployment rate of 3.4 percent, the lowest since August 1974.

Migration will be an important part of the government’s jobs and skills summit with companies and unions next week.

Unions want a minimum salary of $90,000 for skilled migrants so that local wages are not undercut.

But business groups say $60,000 is more realistic, allowing migrants to fill roles in hospitals, schools and aged care.