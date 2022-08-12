Thousands more migrants could enter Australia next year as the Albanian government prepares to admit more foreign workers to boost the economy.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, between 120,000 and 150,000 skilled migrants came to Australia each year.

However, during the extreme closure of the border, more people left than arrived, undermining the workers’ economy.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has confirmed that increasing migration is on the agenda at the Jobs and Skills Summit with companies and unions in September.

The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry wants the level of skilled migration to increase to 200,000 per year, against the coalition’s 160,000 limit.

Thousands more migrants could enter Australia next year as the Albanian government prepares to admit more foreign workers to boost the economy

Last month, Dr. Chalmers that that goal sounded reasonable because labor shortages were a “real handbrake” on the economy.

“I think coming out of that period of Covid where the migration tap was largely turned off should be an opportunity to think about the best mix of migration as the program gets up to speed,” said Dr Chalmers.

‘We are talking about that with the business community.’

In an ABC Radio interview on Thursday, Dr. Chalmers reiterated that migration will be an important part of Australia’s economic recovery – in addition to educating local workers.

“Skills and training, they will be at the center of the summit. And there is also a role for migration, but not as a substitute for those other two things,” he said.

‘And so we have to move on all fronts at once and that’s why the top of those kinds of issues has made the main priorities and the main focus.’

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, between 120,000 and 150,000 skilled migrants came to Australia each year

Changes to the migration rules are expected to be announced in the October 25 budget.

The Australian Workers Union is demanding that companies be forced to train one local worker for every migrant they hire.

dr. Chalmers also said Labour’s intention was to keep the third phase of tax cuts passed in 2019 after the country’s largest trade union group forced him to scrap them.

The phase three tax cuts are controversial because, unlike the first two phases already in effect, they will benefit the wealthiest Australians the most.

As of July 2024, a $211,250 politician will receive a $9,075 tax cut, while a $72,235 registered nurse will receive a $681 tax cut, a bus driver $461 and a chef $321.

Ahead of the September summit, the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) had published a list of economic demands, including rent restrictions, higher taxes on corporate profits and scrapping the third phase of income tax cuts.

Aussies earning more than $45,000 will cut their taxes in 2024 after treasurer Jim Chalmers (pictured) slammed union demands to cancel upcoming cuts

Chefs will save $321 a year when phase three tax cuts take effect in 2024

But dr. Chalmers shot down the union plan on Thursday in his ABC radio interview.

“We plan to let them sit,” he said of the cuts.

dr. Chalmers said the only tax change Labor is considering is a crackdown on corporate tax avoidance.

“We think steps can now be taken in the tax system, especially with regard to multinational tax avoidance,” he said.

“That’s where our priorities should be.”

dr. Chalmers said the ACTU’s suggestions are not in line with government policy, but they have accepted their right to submit ideas.

“The whole point of a summit like this is to bring people together to see if common ground can be found,” he told ABC Radio National on Thursday.

“It would be rather odd if we said, ‘Come to a summit and bring only ideas that have been pre-approved by the government’.”

“That’s not in the spirit of the top, not in the spirit of the way the government operates.”