Anthony Albanese outlined his vision for 2023 and honored Bob Hawke in a speech at the late Labor leader’s favorite music festival.

The prime minister also confirmed his timetable for a referendum on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, which will take place in the second half of next year.

Albanese spoke around 3pm at the Woodford Folk Festival, just north of Brisbane, as Hawke’s widow, Blanche D’Alpuget, looked on.

He was also joined by his girlfriend Jodie Haydon, who sat next to Ms D’Alpuget, along with ministers Tony Burke and Linda Burney.

Honoring Hawke, a huge fan of the festival who frequently made speeches there before his death in 2019, the prime minister vowed not to waste time in office.

“Bob Hawke left a great legacy, and that’s because he understood that for any legacy to have staying power it requires a government that endures from a distance,” he said.

‘The words that characterized his leadership (reconciliation, agreement, consensus) referred to the fact that we were going in the same direction as a nation.

‘Nobody’s time in government is infinite. The clock is always ticking.

‘But I strongly believe that a good way to make the best use of that time is to take Bob’s example to heart.’

Hawke’s widow, Blanche D’Alpuget (left), watched Albanese’s speech on Wednesday afternoon, sitting next to his girlfriend Jodie Haydon (right).

Albanese focused part of his speech on the Indigenous Voice, which planned to legislate early in the new year and hold a referendum by Christmas.

“When Woodford takes place next year, the referendum on Voice in Parliament will have been held,” he said.

‘This is an opportunity for all of us to be part of the enrichment of our nation and to be even stronger in the future.

‘We live in the greatest nation in the world, but an even greater Australia is so temptingly within our reach.’

The Prime Minister said the Voice would “ensure consultation on issues that directly affect Indigenous Australians, such as education, health, housing and justice.”

He argued that a successful referendum would remove “the torment of our powerlessness” felt by the indigenous people.

‘The momentum is building. Local government, community groups, churches, businesses, unions and sporting codes have joined all state and territory governments in pledging their support for a constitutionally enshrined Voice in Parliament. This can be an inclusive moment of national unity and reconciliation,’ he said.

Also in the audience were Minister for Indigenous Australia Linda Burney (left) and Minister for Employment Tony Burke (centre)

Mr Albanese and Mrs Haydon meet backstage after their speech at the Woodford Folk Festival.

However, the opposition to Voice is also preparing to convince Australians to vote no, and the National Party said in November that it would not support it.

The Liberals have yet to decide whether to support or oppose Voice, or allow MPs to freely support either camp.

Mr Albanese said he “respects everyone’s right to make their own decision on the referendum, but I encourage Australians to consider the kind and generous request of First Nations peoples.”

The prime minister summed up the political achievements of his busy first months in power since winning the May 21 election, as Labor’s first prime minister since 2013.

His seven months included passing sweeping labor relations laws, setting a 43 percent renewable energy target, raising the minimum wage, increasing paid parental leave, and lowering the cost of childcare.

A protester holds a sign as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks during the Woodford Folk Festival in Woodford, 72km north of Brisbane.

Another bill he passed, creating the National Anti-Corruption Commission, earned a special mention in his speech when he warned that no country was safe from slipping into authoritarianism.

“We have established a National Anti-Corruption Commission because restoring integrity and confidence in our politics is essential if we are to maintain the health of our democracy,” he said.

“I urge anyone who thinks our democracy is impregnable to take a look around the world.

“Even some of the oldest and most stable democracies have been attacked by a wide range of corrosive and insidious forces. Nobody is immune.

Albanese argued that the NACC was a “crucial step” in safeguarding Australian democracy.

‘Our democracy is precious, something we have carefully nurtured and nurtured from one generation to the next. One of our main responsibilities is to strengthen it, and the key to that strength is transparency and accountability,’ he said.

Albanese also touted his success in improving Australia’s relations with China after former Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s call for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus sparked a two-year trade war.

‘It doesn’t mean we agree with China on everything. It doesn’t mean we don’t raise our concerns and our significant points of difference,’ she said.

“We will cooperate with China where we can, disagree where we must and participate in Australia’s national interest.”

Festival-goers strain to see Mer Albanese, holding her children above the crowd as she speaks.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, a big step in improving relations with China.

Mr Albanese, reflecting on his 43 per cent renewable energy target by 2030, called for Australia to become a green manufacturing powerhouse.

‘There is a great future on the horizon, and it is very exciting. Australia can be a renewable energy superpower,’ she said.

“Along with all that solar and wind power to make clean, cheap, and reliable electricity, we have, with our great abundance of lithium, everything we need to build the batteries we need here.”

Finally, as a nod to the music fans he spoke to, Albanese’s speech promised more funding for the arts and condemned nine years of Coalition cuts in the sector.

“The arts are fundamental to our culture and it is through the arts that we build our identity as a nation and as a people,” he said.