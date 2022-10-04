Anthony Albanese laughs off Botox and filler rumours but doesn't deny he's had cosmetic work

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has laughed off rumors surrounding his fresh new look.

Over the weekend, Daily Mail Australia reported how a leading cosmetic injector speculated that Mr Albanese’s remarkably smooth complexion could have been achieved with Botox and fillers.

But when confronted with these claims on Wednesday, Mr Albanese, 59, chose not to deny the rumors – instead taking a cheeky jab at the journalist who reported them.

“Seriously, I think whoever wrote that article got Botox in the wrong place,” he said when asked if he’s had cosmetic work done by Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa.

While Mr Albanese did not mention his complexion, the politician was happy to discuss his recent dramatic weight loss in detail.

Albanese lost an impressive 20kg in less than a year leading up to the federal election in May.

When asked his best tip for weight loss, Mr Albanese replied: ‘Don’t eat the bread… I just had two boiled eggs for breakfast. It will keep you going at lunchtime. Stopping eating between meals is the big thing.’

However, Albanese admitted that he concedes the occasional treat.

Asked if he still allows himself a ‘light beer’ in the pub, Mr Albanese said: ‘I’ll have a beer every now and then, both light and heavy. You have to live.

‘That’s the other key. It’s moderation. To not give up everything. So I haven’t given up on everything, I have a big old hot chip and all that. Not being too religious and all that’.

Rumors surrounding Mr Albanese’s youthful new complexion emerged when pictures emerged of his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo last month.

Shaking Mr Kishida’s hand, Mr Albanese looked remarkably fresher than he did when he posed for his official prime ministerial portrait a few months ago.

While there are many reasons why Mr Albanese appears to have turned back the clock, Australian cosmetic doctor Dr. Naomi McCullum who owns You seehave suggested cosmetic treatments could be at play.

“Looking at the pictures from his last press conference, his skin looks a little smoother and fuller,” said Dr. Naomi to Daily Mail Australia.

‘Has he had any laser, or the newly released injectable Profhilo? Or has he used any cosmetic skin care?’

Profhilo is a type of injectable that involves placing a hyaluronic acid moisturizing treatment under the skin to create a subtle plumping effect.

The cosmetic expert, who works from her exclusive Sydney clinic The Manse, also speculated that Mr Albanese may have had a small amount of Botox.

“His frown lines are still engraved, but his frontalis muscle looks more relaxed,” she said.

“Maybe it’s just great lighting or Photoshop. Either way, he looks very refreshed for someone with the tough job of running the country,” Dr Naomi added.

Meanwhile, clinical nutritionist Lee Holmes from Supercharged food have suggested that Mr Albanese’s recent health kick could be behind his improved complexion.

‘He definitely looks healthier, his skin is plumper and smoother. Eating healthier can definitely improve appearance,’ Ms Holmes told Daily Mail Australia this week.

‘As for his glow, weight loss doesn’t always mean clearer skin, as losing weight on a low-calorie, nutritionally deficient diet can leave skin looking dull and lifeless.

‘However, losing weight typically means that a person makes healthier and more intelligent food choices, which would mean eating less processed foods and sugar – which negatively affect the skin – and more fresh choices and fruit and vegetables.’

Albanese has been slowly revamping his look for some time now, with one of the most notable changes being his teeth.

Albanese, once a dirty statesman, openly admitted in 2015 to having braces and eventually dental implants to repair his ‘terrible worker teeth’. They also seem to have turned white in recent years.

Sir. Albanese also sported a selection of shaggy hairstyles in her earlier years in Parliament, but has since embraced a slicked-back, side-parted ‘do.

Another noticeable change is that Mr. Albanese has been wearing his glasses less and may have replaced them with contact lenses. Alternatively, he could have improved his ailing vision with laser eye surgery.

Meanwhile, Mr Albanese also underwent a significant sartorial makeover last year, ditching the ill-fitting suits and worn ties while getting some $349 Byblos Black Havana glasses.

In February 2022, he debuted his delicious new look in a glossy Women’s weekly photo shoot with his partner Jodie Haydon.

Australians latched onto his ‘hot’ new look after Mr Albanese posed in a fitted white shirt, skinny gray chinos and $129 Country Road sneakers with rubber soles.

Celebrity stylist Donny Galella told Daily Mail Australia that the magazine’s photos showed a stark contrast between Mr Albanese and his political rival Scott Morrison – who typically opted for baggy chinos and RM Williams boots.

“If you compare the two, Mr Albanese definitely has a much more tailored and stylish look, especially with the white shoes,” Mr Galella told Daily Mail Australia.

‘Albo looks quite stylish in the classic combination of a white shirt and well-fitting chinos. His white sneakers are a big trend at the moment and the blue stripe even matches Jodie’s dress.’