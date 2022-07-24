Anthony Albanese lashes out Scott Morrison after releasing asylum seeker boat news on election day

Anthony Albanese has sued the coalition for ‘abusing’ the public service on election day, saying it smashed the caretakers’ covenants by pressuring officials to release news of the arrival of an asylum-seeker boat.

Home Secretary Mike Pezzullo released a report Friday on events that took place on May 21, which showed that there was “pressure on officials” to issue a statement about the arrival.

The boat was intercepted near Christmas Island en route to Australia from Sri Lanka before eventually being returned.

The Prime Minister said Mr Pezzullo acted correctly that day despite pressure from the coalition.

“This was the last act of the Morrison administration and it was one that wrecked the convention and tried to abuse its relationship with the public service,” he told Sky News on Sunday.

“That was a shameful event that shouldn’t have happened and should never happen again.”

Mr Albanese said the government would consider changing housekeepers’ conventions so that information is only released when lives are threatened.

“The point here is that the word convention has an element of decency and goodwill,” he said.

“There was nothing respectful about the behavior of the government that day. It was opportunistic, it was unprincipled, it was unprecedented and it shouldn’t have happened.’

Former Home Secretary Karen Andrews pressured officials while the operation on the water was still underway, Pezzullo said.

Ms Andrews said on Saturday there was no violation of the conventions of janitors that provide for a two-pronged approach to the nation’s government once elections are called.

“I was asked by the Prime Minister to give the statement and that is exactly what I did,” she said.

She said she wanted a statement that “states the facts” and that it was a “lawful request.”

The former government also wanted information about the interception of the boat to “selected journalists”, which Mr Pezzullo rejected at the time, saying that this should not be done “under any circumstances”.

Officials also declined requests to “amplify” the news by posting it on social media.

After the statement was posted on the Australian Border Force website, text messages were sent by the Liberal Party telling Australians to vote Liberal to ‘keep our borders safe’.